Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, but don't close door on bringing him back

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger.
In other moves Thursday, the Brewers claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers and reacquired catcher Payton Henry from the Miami Marlins for 17-year-old outfield prospect Reminton Batista.
Robert Murray joins Ben to discuss the breaking news of Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns stepping down from his role on Thursday morning.
By declining the team option on Boxberger, the Brewers now must pay him a $750,000 buyout instead.
Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was 5-4 with a 3.34 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 25 walks in 64 2/3 innings for the Brewers in 2021.
He made 70 appearances this season and 71 in 2021 to lead the Brewers in that category both years.
“Box did a great job for us,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said. “He was exposed to waivers and did not get claimed, which gave us information that the market did not value him at the level of the option value."
“I have spoken to both Box and his agent, and they've always been great to deal with. There is always the opportunity to bring him back, and we can absolutely remain in touch with him as he explores free agency," he said.
Miller, 27, went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four appearances with two starts for the Rangers this season. He struck out eight and walked eight in 10 2/3 innings.
Henry, 25, batted .143 with no homers and four RBIs in 15 games for the Marlins this season. He was part of the Brewers organization from 2016-21 before getting sent to the Marlins in a July 2021 trade that brought right-hander John Curtiss to Milwaukee.
Chourio named Carolina League MVP
Brewers prospect outfielder Jackson Chourio was named Carolina League Most Valuable Player by Minor League Baseball in a vote by league managers.
Chourio, 18, was also named a Carolina League postseason All-Star and was selected as the top Major League prospect in the league. Chourio is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball by Baseball America and No. 10 overall by MLB Pipeline.
In 62 games with Low-A Carolina in 2022, Chourio batted .324 with 23 doubles, 5 triples, 12 HR, 47 RBI and 10 SB. He was promoted to High-A Wisconsin on July 25.
Chourio finished 2022 batting .288 with 30 doubles, 5 triples, 20 HR, 75 RBI, 75 runs and 16 SB in 99 games between Carolina, Wisconsin (31g) and Double-A Biloxi (6g).
