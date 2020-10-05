Brewers' David Stearns gears up for uncertain offseason

The lack of in-game video might have been an issue, too. Access to video rooms, where many players would retreat after an at-bat, was restricted during games as MLB tried to maintain social distancing and adhere to health and safety protocols — the same reason that fans were not allowed at games, which Stearns also thinks played a part in some players' struggles.

Also part of the equation was the schedule itself. To limit travel, teams played schedules against their divisional opponents and teams from the correlating geographical division in the opposite league. With 40 games against NL Central foes — who happened to have some of the best pitching in the league this year — familiarity added to the challenge.

All of that put together makes a definitive evaluation difficult.

"We have to recognize that there are so many aspects of our game this year that were different, that ascribing too much weight to this particular season has dangers," Stearns said.