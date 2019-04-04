MILWAUKEE — Barely a week into the 2019 season, it's a little premature to consider any series a "showdown."
But considering how things have played out between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs over the past two seasons, it's reasonable to expect a little heightened anticipation when the Cubs — and, it stands to reason, their legions of boisterous fans — visit Milwaukee this weekend for a three-game series at Miller Park.
Chicago won the season series with Milwaukee a year ago, winning 11 of the 20 regular-season games. The Cubs won eight of the first nine games and had a comfortable four-game lead in the division after a Jose Quintana gem prevented a Brewers sweep on Sept. 5 at Miller Park.
Milwaukee cut the lead to a game after taking two of three at Wrigley Field a week later but after dropping two straight to the Pirates in their next series, the Brewers won 10 of their last 12 games, including their final eight, catching the Cubs on the final day of the regular season to force a one-game, winner-take-all showdown Oct. 1 in Chicago.
The game turned out to be one of the more memorable in Brewers history. Jhoulys Chacin allowed only an Anthony Rizzo home run over 5⅔ innings while Christian Yelich clinched the NL batting title — and MVP award — with three hits and an RBI in the Brewers' 3-1 victory.
The Cubs' season came to an end a day later with a loss to Colorado in the NL Wild Card game. Meanwhile, the Brewers made it all the way to Game 7 of the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"They caught us at the end of last year because they were almost perfect," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I didn't find much fault in what we did but you have to give Milwaukee credit for what they did at the end of last year."
It wasn't supposed to be like this, of course.
Following their drought-busting World Series victory in 2016, the Cubs appeared set on becoming a dynasty. With a collection of young, controllable talent that was the envy of baseball and a battle-tested rotation heavy on experience, Chicago was an early favorite to run away with the NL Central in 2017 — and beyond.
The Brewers and general manager David Stearns had other ideas.
While the Cubs tried to shake off a World Series hangover, the Brewers burst out of their rebuild and led the NL Central for 60 days, at one point leading the Cubs by 5½ games. Chicago snapped out of its funk after the All-Star break, picked up Brewers killer Quintana from the crosstown White Sox in a blockbuster deal at the deadline and overtook Milwaukee in late July before cruising to a second straight division title.
The Brewers, meanwhile, stayed in the postseason hunt down to the wire before finishing just a game short of a Wild Card berth.
That near-miss was the impetus behind acquiring outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich the following January. Chicago added right-hander Yu Darvish to its rotation but he made just a handful of starts due to injury, and subpar offensive performances from several key players along with an unreliable bullpen made for a frustrating 2018 for the Cubs.
Despite their inability to return to the World Series, Maddon doesn't look at Chicago's last two seasons as falling to live up to expectations. But as the team's core gets older — and, in turn, closer to free agency — he also doesn't want them to shy away from the perception of heightened expectations.
"I want our guys to feel those kind of things and if they do, that should bring out the best of us," he said during spring training. "I think we're motivated by not advancing to the playoffs last year more than anything. That's our motivation."
That motivation hasn't yet translated into victories. The Cubs come to town after a series of bullpen failures vs. Texas and Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Brewers, after sweeping the Reds in Cincinnati, have won five in a row.
But it's early. And if recent history is any indication, the Brewers and Cubs seem poised for another battle to the end.
"(The Brewers) are still young and the folks we have here still have room to grow," Maddon said. "It's going to be tough, man. It's going to be tough."