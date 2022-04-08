Brewers-Cubs game Friday postponed because of inclement weather

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The NL Central teams were slated to play Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast. The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30.
The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors' first homer of 2022.
With Friday's postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are slated to go on Saturday now.
Photos: Milwaukee Brewers fall to rival Chicago Cubs in chilly season opener at Wrigley Field
A member of the grounds crew prepares home plate before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Ukrainian flags are seen outside Wrigley Field as fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Ukrainian flags are seen outside Wrigley Field as fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Ukrainian flag is seen outside Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Ukrainian flags is seen outside Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers players stand on the sidelines during the national anthem before the Cubs home-opener baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega at second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain hits an RBI-ground out against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson, right, steals the second base against Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal, left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen smiles after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki singles against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki slides safely back to first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki scores against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner, right, celebrates with Jason Heyward, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong slides to score against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, front, slides to score as Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, back, is unable to tag him out at home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain, right, scores against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits an RBI-double against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago.
