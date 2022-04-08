 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert
BREWERS

Brewers-Cubs game Friday postponed because of inclement weather

  • 0
Ian Happ gets 3 hits as Cubs beat Brewers 5-4 on opening day

Ukrainian flags are seen outside Wrigley Field as fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

 Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO — The second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The NL Central teams were slated to play Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, but there was a wintry mix of precipitation in the forecast. The game was instead rescheduled for a split doubleheader on May 30.

The Cubs beat the Brewers 5-4 on Thursday on opening day. Ian Happ had three hits and two RBIs for Chicago, and Nico Hoerner hit a two-run drive for the majors' first homer of 2022.

With Friday's postponement, each team is expected to push their starting pitchers back one day. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Cubs left-hander Justin Steele are slated to go on Saturday now.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics