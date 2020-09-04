Brewers cruise past Indians in series opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEVELAND — Prior to his team's game Friday night, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell brushed off the suggestion that it would be good to see an opponent from outside of the National League Central.

"I wasn't necessarily anxious to see the Cleveland Indians because this is a good team," Counsell said. "They pitch extremely well. It's a tough team to score runs against, so we've got our work cut out for us."

It was a little easier than Counsell had expected.

The Brewers got three hits from Ben Gamel, two from Keston Hiura — including his 10th home run of the season — and two more from newcomer Daniel Vogelbach in a 7-1 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.

Luis Urias' RBI single in the fourth gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. It was the only run Milwaukee scored against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, who struck out seven over six innings but left the game with the game tied at 1 due to a fifth-inning throwing error on Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham.

Carrasco gave way to Phil Maton (2-1) for the seventh and the Brewers' offense sprung to life. Maton came into the game with a 0.73 ERA and only one walk in 12 appearances.