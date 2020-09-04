Brewers cruise past Indians in series opener

CLEVELAND — Prior to his team's game Friday night, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell brushed off the suggestion that it would be good to see an opponent from outside of the National League Central.
"I wasn't necessarily anxious to see the Cleveland Indians because this is a good team," Counsell said. "They pitch extremely well. It's a tough team to score runs against, so we've got our work cut out for us."
It was a little easier than Counsell had expected.
The Brewers got three hits from Ben Gamel, two from Keston Hiura — including his 10th home run of the season — and two more from newcomer Daniel Vogelbach in a 7-1 victory over the Indians at Progressive Field.
Luis Urias' RBI single in the fourth gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. It was the only run Milwaukee scored against Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco, who struck out seven over six innings but left the game with the game tied at 1 due to a fifth-inning throwing error on Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham.
Carrasco gave way to Phil Maton (2-1) for the seventh and the Brewers' offense sprung to life. Maton came into the game with a 0.73 ERA and only one walk in 12 appearances.
Urias led off the inning by doubling Maton's walk total, then moved to third on a one-out single by Gamel. Hiura sent Urias home with a double to left, and after Oliver Perez took over for Maton, the Brewers scored two more runs when first baseman Carlos Santana was charged with an error that allowed Christian Yelich to reach on a fielder's choice.
Ryan Braun's pinch-hit single gave the Brewers a 5-1 lead before Perez retired Orlando Arcia and Mark Mathias to end the inning.
Milwaukee added two more in the eighth when Hiura connected on a 3-0 fastball from James Karinchak.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-0) had an impressive start, holding Cleveland to one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.
Brent Suter struck out two batters in two scoreless innings of relief while Alex Claudio worked a perfect ninth to close it out.
