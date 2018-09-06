MILWAUKEE — Four down, 21 to go.
That's the position the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in after dropping the finale of a three-game showdown with the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night at Miller Park.
Surpassing the first-place Cubs — who led the NL Central by four games at the start of play Thursday — will be a daunting task, even with three games against them next week at Wrigley Field, but the Brewers have no intention of conceding anything just yet.
"This was a chance to put a big dent in the division lead and we were unable to do so,'' manager Craig Counsell said. "Now it's just kind of on to winning games and keep winning games and let's have a good weekend and go back (to Chicago) and give ourselves another chance to put a dent in it."
Though the last couple of losses have stung — the Brewers committed three errors against the Cubs Wednesday night and blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning Saturday night in a loss at Washington — Milwaukee has been on an uptick the past few weeks. The Brewers have won five straight series and 11 of their last 16 games.
"Win or lose, the season doesn’t end today," outfielder Curtis Granderson said. "We have to come back, reset from whatever happened ... and get ready to play on Friday."
The upcoming schedule is tilted in the Brewers' favor. Beginning with a three-game series against San Francisco this weekend, nine of Milwaukee's next 12 games are at Miller Park. And all of three of the Brewers' upcoming home opponents (the Giants, Pirates and Reds) will come to Miller Park with sub-.500 records.
The Cubs, meanwhile, opened a four-game weekend series at Washington Thursday night. The Cardinals, a game back of Milwaukee in the NL wild card race, start a three-game series at Detroit Friday before returning home to face the Pirates and Dodgers next week.
Yelich gets a break
Christian Yelich will be back in the lineup Friday night against the Giants.
Counsell held Yelich out of the starting lineup Wednesday night for the first time since July 2, as the manager tried to keep the 26-year-old outfielder fresh for the stretch run.
"This is a guy that’s played every day," Counsell said. "There’s not many guys playing every day like this. We’ve just reached a point where he needs a day.”
Without specifying exactly what, Counsell said he saw something in Sunday's game vs. Washington that led him to believe Yelich needed a break. With an off-day Thursday, Counsell had thought about resting him on Friday against Giants left-hander Derek Holland but ultimately, he decided to sit Yelich Wednesday night.
Yelich entered Wednesday's game as a pinch-hitter and singled in the ninth off Cubs closer Pedro Strop to extend his hitting streak to 16 games and his on-base streak to 22 games.
Prior to Wednesday, Yelich had started all 42 of Milwaukee's games since the break, playing 387 of 391 innings during that stretch, while going the distance in six extra-inning games.
Yelich is hitting .357 with a 1.134 OPS in the second half with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 42 RBI.
Peralta out of rotation
Barring unforeseen circumstances, pitcher Freddy Peralta won't start again for the Brewers in 2018, Counsell said.
Getting Zach Davies back for the first time in three months, along with the acquisition of Gio Gonzalez and four off-days this month left little room for the Peralta, who pitched well enough to put his name in the mix for a starting spot next season.
"There’s a lot to work with there," Counsell said. "Now, he’s got a little experience under his belt and knows what to expect."
The 22-year-old right-hander showed flashes of potential during his rookie season, going 6-4 with a 4.40 ERA in 14 starts. Opponents hit just .177 against Peralta, who averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. But he struggled at times with his command, averaging 4.2 walks per nine innings for a 1.15 WHIP.
“Freddy had a huge impact on us,'' Counsell said. "We’ve got a young starter with a really bright future."