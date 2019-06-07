MILWAUKEE — Eric Thames has been all over Pittsburgh pitching lately.
The Milwaukee Brewers slugger hit a two-run home run in the second inning Friday night, sparking a 10-4 victory over the Pirates at Miller Park.
Thames has three homers in his past four games against Pittsburgh but lamented one he thought he should have hit with two on in the eighth inning.
“I’m gonna go back inside and do some bicep curls,” he joked of the high, harmless fly out to right.
Brandon Woodruff struck 10 in six innings and Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer for Milwaukee.
The Brewers improved to 11-2 with Woodruff (8-1) on the mound, including wins in each of his past eight starts. The 10 strikeouts matched a career high for the right-hander, who was charged with three runs and four hits.
“He’s confident in what he’s doing and it’s mainly because of the fastball,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich had three hits for Milwaukee. Travis Shaw walked twice and scored two runs.
Bryan Reynolds doubled twice and drove in two runs for Pittsburgh, which has dropped four of its five games against Milwaukee this season. Rookie Davis lasted just three innings in his first start of the season for the Pirates.
Thames put Milwaukee ahead to stay with a two-run drive to right in the second. It was Thames’ eighth of the season.
Yelich made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly. He is batting .355 with 48 homers and 127 RBIs since last July 8.
Davis (0-1), who became the 11th pitcher to start a game for the Pirates this year, allowed three runs and walked five.
Braun put the game out of reach with his 10th homer in the sixth. The drive to straightaway center drew a huge roar from the crowd of 30,296 and a big bat flip from the 2011 NL MVP.
“It was a big play,” Counsell said of the homer that gave Milwaukee a 7-3 lead. “It changed the course of the game, for sure.”
Braun now has 12 seasons with double-digit homers for Milwaukee, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Robin Yount for most in Brewers history.
Kevin Newman went deep for Pittsburgh, which had won two in a row. Adam Frazier had a run-scoring triple.
From the infirmary
Counsell said left-hander Brent Suter (left elbow) will be throwing off the mound a lot in June. He says the plan is for Suter to begin facing hitters in simulated game situations around the All-Star break. Suter was placed on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 19.
Pirates outfielder Corey Dickerson (right shoulder strain) has rejoined the team after a rehab assignment at Class AAA Indianapolis. Dickerson has been on the injured list since April 4. Infielder Jung Ho Kang (left side strain) also has rejoined the team after a rehab stint. Manager Clint Hurdle said the team plans to activate both players today.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (6-0, 2.20 ERA) will face right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-3, 3.38 ERA) in Game 2 of the weekend series this afternoon. Davies last started Sunday against the Pirates, earning a 4-2 victory. Lyles has lost his past two starts after winning four straight decisions.