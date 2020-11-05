Brewers coaching staff gets makeover for 2021 season

The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz who will be tasked with helping the Brewers' offense bounce back from a disastrous performance in 2020.

Milwaukee finished near the bottom of the National League in several major statistical categories last season including 13th with a .702 OPS, 12th with a .223 batting average and 11th with a .389 slugging percentage while striking out 582 times to lead all NL teams.

In evaluating that performance, as well as the work of Haines and Cruz, Stearns had to take into account the changes brought about by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which reduced the season to 60 games and limited the amount of work players could do on the field and in the video room.

"This was a strange year," Stearns said. "It's really tough to draw too many conclusions about the effectiveness of any one particular coach over the course of a very unusual 60-game season.

"We know the effort they put in. We know the process they’re using and we believe in it. Sometimes, the results aren’t always going to line up perfectly, but the work behind the scenes is there."