Brewers closer Josh Hader works to expand his repertoire

PHOENIX — The evolution of Josh Hader continues.
The Milwaukee Brewers left-hander is still one of the most dominant relief pitchers around as he enters his fifth major season, a feat he’s accomplished by continuing to expand and refine his arsenal.
“This is a real credit to Josh, just kind of seeing the big picture, understanding himself very well, understanding the matchups in the game, and giving himself options,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what he’s trying to do.”
One of four players acquired in the 2015 trade that sent Carlos Gomez and Mike Fiers to the Houston Astros, Hader relied on his fastball to earn a promotion to the majors in 2017 and so flummoxed hitters — 68 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings — that he earned a multi-inning relief role in 2018. The result was a 2.43 ERA, his first All-Star Game appearance and the National League Reliever of the Year Award.
Hitters, though, started catching up to Hader in 2019. He had strong numbers, with a 2.62 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 75⅔ innings, and earned a second All-Star nod and repeated as the NL’s top reliever.
But he also allowed 15 home runs, which accounted for 36% of the hits against him all season.
That told Hader that something needed to change, so he spent spring training in 2020 working to improve his slider. The effort paid off — he didn’t a allow a hit over his first 12 appearances and finished the abbreviated season with 13 saves and 31 strikeouts in 19 innings.
“It kept them honest,” Hader said of his slider. “When hitters can sit on one pitch and eliminate other pitches, that makes it a pretty tough out. For me, adding that slider, they couldn’t sit on that one pitch. They had to respect the other ones.”
Hader isn’t content to stand pat. This spring, he’s worked to make his changeup a bigger part of his repertoire.
“That’s a pitch I always had but it’s never been consistent,” Hader said. “Last year I started working on it with Edgertronic and seeing how the spin works out of my hand and how consistent I could get that release point. Once you start doing it more, you get that confidence in your mind.”
If Hader can find the same success with his changeup this season as he did with his slider in 2020, the Brewers figure to again feature one of the most formidable late-inning tandems in baseball. The plan is for 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams to work the eighth inning while Hader will cover the ninth in a more traditional closer’s role.
Hader has enjoyed working in different roles during his career, but knowing he can focus on one inning and a more defined role makes his preparation easier.
“It’s a good fit,” Hader said. “(Working multiple innings) is definitely taxing for a full season. There’s a lot of thought, a lot of preparation that goes into a season like that. Having Devin being able to fill the gap in the seventh and eighth, and the other guys as well, there’s a lot of options out there to bridge the gap.”
On the field
Keston Hiura hit two of Milwaukee’s four home runs against Walker Buehler in the 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cactus League play at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Buehler allowed three solo home runs in the opening inning — one each to Hiura, Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez — and Hiura added a two-run shot in the second. Buehler allowed nine runs on 10 hits and struck out five in five innings.
“He’s obviously one of the best, so it’s a good day to build confidence,” Counsell said.
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (2-0) allowed a solo home run to Justin Turner in the first but got out of trouble when Max Muncy hit into an inning-ending double-play. The right-hander allowed just two more baserunners before leaving with two outs in the fifth.
“He just felt a little bit out of whack mechanically in the first inning,” Counsell said. “He kind of figured it out between innings and he pitched beautifully. He locked it in and I thought he was outstanding.”
The Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth off right-hander Justin Topa, who allowed three hits and walked two. In his past four outings, Topa has allowed eight earned runs over 2⅔ innings.
“I don’t think the contact’s been great against him, but we have to eliminate the walks,” Counsell said.
On deck
Right-hander Adrian Houser (0-0, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start for the host Brewers on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. Houser allowed two runs, and just one earned, over 5⅓ innings in his first three appearances but gave up three runs on six hits and two walks against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 19.
Right-hander Jon Gray (1-0, 4.70) is slated to start for Colorado.
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.