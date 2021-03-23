Brewers closer Josh Hader works to expand his repertoire

“It kept them honest,” Hader said of his slider. “When hitters can sit on one pitch and eliminate other pitches, that makes it a pretty tough out. For me, adding that slider, they couldn’t sit on that one pitch. They had to respect the other ones.”

Hader isn’t content to stand pat. This spring, he’s worked to make his changeup a bigger part of his repertoire.

“That’s a pitch I always had but it’s never been consistent,” Hader said. “Last year I started working on it with Edgertronic and seeing how the spin works out of my hand and how consistent I could get that release point. Once you start doing it more, you get that confidence in your mind.”

If Hader can find the same success with his changeup this season as he did with his slider in 2020, the Brewers figure to again feature one of the most formidable late-inning tandems in baseball. The plan is for 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams to work the eighth inning while Hader will cover the ninth in a more traditional closer’s role.

Hader has enjoyed working in different roles during his career, but knowing he can focus on one inning and a more defined role makes his preparation easier.