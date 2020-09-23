Brewers closer Josh Hader: Teammate Devin Williams deserves NL Reliever of the Year Award

"Every player is looking to find something that locks him in and makes him a little better," Counsell said. "Whether it's a hitter or a pitcher, whether it's physical or mental, you're always looking for some kind of improvement, tweak, feeling or piece of information that makes you a little bit better."

Hiura in, Braun out

Keston Hiura returned to the lineup Wednesday after receiving a night off Tuesday on the heels of back-to-back three-strikeout games.

Ryan Braun was not in the lineup for the series finale. Counsell said Braun's recent bout of back issues played into the decision but the manager had also hoped to give Braun a day off at some point over the final week in order to keep him available to play right field during the upcoming series in St. Louis.

"I actually feel like he's done a really good job of getting out there," Counsell said. "He was going to get a day off this week for sure, so we got to this point and this ended up being the day."

With Braun in right field, Counsell can continue using Jedd Gyorko at first base and Daniel Vogelbach as his designated hitter. All three players have been having strong Septembers.