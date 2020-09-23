Brewers closer Josh Hader: Teammate Devin Williams deserves NL Reliever of the Year Award

CINCINNATI — As the two-time defending National League Reliever of the Year, Josh Hader doesn't get a vote for this year's award. If he did, he'd cast it for Milwaukee Brewers teammate Devin Williams.
The rookie right-hander has been dominant. In 21 appearances, Williams is 3-1 with a 0.36 ERA and 52 strikeouts against only nine walks over 25 innings.
Through Williams' two-inning, four-strikeout performance Tuesday night against the Reds, he's averaging 18.72 strikeouts per nine innings, the most for any player in Major League Baseball history who has thrown at least 10 innings. He's struck out 53.3% of the 94 batters he's faced, well ahead of the 47.8% rate Hader led the major leagues with last season, and his 0.06 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) is the best in franchise history among qualified relievers.
"It’s amazing to watch the way Devin goes about his business," Hader said. "It’s history we’re watching. It’s not as talked about as it should be. But what he’s doing, it’s fun to watch. The energy he brings, you’ve just got to appreciate what he’s doing on the mound."
He's compiled those gaudy numbers using two pitches — a fastball that clocks in around 97 mph and a changeup that is arguably one of the best the game has seen. Opposing batters are 1-for-59 with 41 strikeouts against the pitch.
His success goes beyond just having a good pitch. Manager Craig Counsell also points out that the way Williams throws and locates his changeup is what's made it almost impossible for batters to hit.
"He's throwing pitches in places where the hitter can't hit it," Counsell said. "He's not making mistakes with his fastball, he's not making mistakes with his changeup. He's also executing his pitches, which he's not getting credit for. He's getting credit for having this great stuff, an unbelievable changeup and 97 (mph fastball), but his execution has been great as well."
Late-season tweak
Hader's fastball has shown an uptick in velocity over his past couple of outings, including a season-high 95.8 mph in the ninth inning Tuesday.
The change stems from a mechanical adjustment, Hader said.
“I was starting to get a little bit relaxed in my mechanics," Hader said. "I wasn’t able to pre-load that coil, I guess you could say. Something super minor. But just being able to get my legs more activated and into my delivery.”
Since allowing four runs in a blown save against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 12, Hader has allowed one run over his past four appearances, striking out seven batters in 3⅓ innings. The lone run came on a home run by Reds catcher Salvador Perez in the ninth inning of a non-save situation on Sept. 18.
"Every player is looking to find something that locks him in and makes him a little better," Counsell said. "Whether it's a hitter or a pitcher, whether it's physical or mental, you're always looking for some kind of improvement, tweak, feeling or piece of information that makes you a little bit better."
Hiura in, Braun out
Keston Hiura returned to the lineup Wednesday after receiving a night off Tuesday on the heels of back-to-back three-strikeout games.
Ryan Braun was not in the lineup for the series finale. Counsell said Braun's recent bout of back issues played into the decision but the manager had also hoped to give Braun a day off at some point over the final week in order to keep him available to play right field during the upcoming series in St. Louis.
"I actually feel like he's done a really good job of getting out there," Counsell said. "He was going to get a day off this week for sure, so we got to this point and this ended up being the day."
With Braun in right field, Counsell can continue using Jedd Gyorko at first base and Daniel Vogelbach as his designated hitter. All three players have been having strong Septembers.
"With the way Danny Vogelbach has swung the bat, keeping him in the lineup is just as important," Counsell said. "Trying to get Ryan to a place where he can play the outfield is something we continually try to work on — frankly, with not much success yet — but hopefully we can still get him there."
On deck
Right-hander Corbin Burnes (4-0, 1.77 ERA) has a chance to become the first pitcher in team history to finish the season as the league's ERA leader. He takes a 1.77 mark into his start Thursday, when the Brewers open their five-game, season-ending series in St. Louis.
Burnes has allowed just two runs — one earned — over his past five starts and threw six shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent appearance. His most recent earned run came in the fifth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Sept. 14 at Miller Park.
Right-hander Kwang Hyun Kim is scheduled to start for the Cardinals. Kim threw seven scoreless innings opposite Burnes last week but gave up four runs to the Pirates over 5⅓ innings in his most recent outing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!