Brewers closer Josh Hader dominant in spring debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Josh Hader needed just 12 pitches to get through his first inning of work this spring and Bobby Wahl returned to the mound for the first time since tearing his ACL in spring training a year ago in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-3 tie with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium.
Hader struck out each of the three batters he faced, with the first two coming on six total pitches. San Francisco infielder Ghordy Santos worked Hader full before looking at a fastball for strike three to end the inning.
"I felt good," Hader said. "Everything is good mechanically. Working the pitches, commanding that secondary (pitch) earlier in the count. Heater had good life to it. At the end of the day it was good progress. Still got to work on some things, but it’s a good stepping stone."
Hader's dominant inning was a tough act to follow for Wahl, a hard-throwing right-hander who missed all of last season recovering from the injury. Wahl also retried all three of his batters, the last two coming on strikeouts.
"The results were good but there's still stuff I want to work on," Wahl said. "I didn't get ahead of guys the way I wanted to but it was good for the first time out and it's something to build on."
Josh Lindblom found himself down 2-0 after allowing hits to the first two batters of the game but settled in quickly, retiring his next six batters with three strikeouts mixed in along the way.
"I kind of locked in on my fastball command," Lindblom said. "It wasn't very good the first time and still wasn't great today, but it was a little bit better. I just need to be better earlier in the count. I fell behind quite a few guys in the first inning and had to battle back into the count.
"Going forward, it's going to be about getting that first-pitch strike."
Offense rallies late
Milwaukee's offense was quiet again for most of the game, managing only three hits until Chad Spanberger’s one-out double to center in the eighth.
Spanberger is 3-for-5 with two runs scored and 10 total bases in three Cactus League games.
"(The Giants have the) biggest center field in the Cactus League otherwise he'd have three homers," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
The Brewers avoided a shutout when Mario Feliciano drove in two runs with a double to the gap in right. Lucas Erceg followed with an RBI single in left to tie the game at three.
Nottingham returns
Catcher Jacob Nottingham was 0-for-2 with a walk as he returned to action three days after taking a pitch to the right hand in Milwaukee's Cactus League opener.
"He's good," Counsell said. "He's healthy, he's doing fine."
Up Next
The Brewers face the Royals on Thursday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 9.00 ERA) is scheduled to start and work two innings in his second outing of the season while Kansas right-hander Jakob Junis will take the mound for the first time this spring.