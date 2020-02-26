Brewers closer Josh Hader dominant in spring debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Josh Hader needed just 12 pitches to get through his first inning of work this spring and Bobby Wahl returned to the mound for the first time since tearing his ACL in spring training a year ago in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-3 tie with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium.

Hader struck out each of the three batters he faced, with the first two coming on six total pitches. San Francisco infielder Ghordy Santos worked Hader full before looking at a fastball for strike three to end the inning.

"I felt good," Hader said. "Everything is good mechanically. Working the pitches, commanding that secondary (pitch) earlier in the count. Heater had good life to it. At the end of the day it was good progress. Still got to work on some things, but it’s a good stepping stone."

Hader's dominant inning was a tough act to follow for Wahl, a hard-throwing right-hander who missed all of last season recovering from the injury. Wahl also retried all three of his batters, the last two coming on strikeouts.

"The results were good but there's still stuff I want to work on," Wahl said. "I didn't get ahead of guys the way I wanted to but it was good for the first time out and it's something to build on."