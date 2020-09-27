Brewers clinch postseason berth for third straight season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — In a performance fittingly emblematic of their 2020 season, the Milwaukee Brewers lost their starter after two innings and squandered multiple scoring opportunities in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

But in a result that's also emblematic of the unpredictable nature that has been baseball in 2020, the Brewers are still heading to the postseason for a franchise-record third consecutive season.

Losses by the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies bailed out the Brewers, who will be the No. 8 seed in the National League and face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three wild card series starting Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee (29-31) had the lowest winning percentage for a playoff team at .483. The previous low was the 2005 San Diego Padres at 82-80 (.506).

The day started on an optimistic note as Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson breezed through the first two innings. After allowing a triple to Harrison Bader and a walk to Tyler O'Neill to lead off the third, Anderson left the game because of a blister on his throwing hand.