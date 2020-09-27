Brewers clinch postseason berth for third straight season

ST. LOUIS — In a performance fittingly emblematic of their 2020 season, the Milwaukee Brewers lost their starter after two innings and squandered multiple scoring opportunities in a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
But in a result that's also emblematic of the unpredictable nature that has been baseball in 2020, the Brewers are still heading to the postseason for a franchise-record third consecutive season.
Losses by the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies bailed out the Brewers, who will be the No. 8 seed in the National League and face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-three wild card series starting Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Milwaukee (29-31) had the lowest winning percentage for a playoff team at .483. The previous low was the 2005 San Diego Padres at 82-80 (.506).
The day started on an optimistic note as Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson breezed through the first two innings. After allowing a triple to Harrison Bader and a walk to Tyler O'Neill to lead off the third, Anderson left the game because of a blister on his throwing hand.
Milwaukee turned to Freddy Peralta to get out of the inning but pitching for the first time in a week and rushing to take over for Anderson, the right-hander gave up a two-run single to Kolten Wong, who took third when Peralta was charged with a throwing error.
Peralta struck out Tommy Edman. Paul Goldschmidt followed with an RBI single and after striking out Dylan Carlson, Peralta walked Yadier Molina which led to another run when Paul DeJong singled to left before Dexter Fowler popped out to end the inning.
If there was a bright side to Anderson's injury and Peralta's struggles, the long inning seemed to cool off Cardinals starter Austin Gomber.
The right-hander allowed only two baserunners and faced one batter over the minimum through his first two innings. His first pitch of the fourth was a strike to Christian Yelich but he missed the zone on his next eight, resulting in back-to-back walks to Yelich and Ryan Braun.
A 10-pitch at-bat by Jedd Gyorko ended in a strikeout and after Yelich scored on Daniel Vogelbach's ground out, Gomber escaped further damage by striking out Keston Hiura.
Bader restored the Cardinals' four-run lead with a home run to lead off the bottom of the inning.
After leaving Gyorko stranded at third in the seventh, Milwaukee put two on with two out in the eighth only to come up empty again when Alex Reyes struck out Braun and Gyorko.
The Brewers' defense bailed out Adrian Houser in the eighth, turning a triple play. Jacob Nottingham scored Arcia with an RBI single in the ninth before Avisail Garcia grounded out to end the game.
