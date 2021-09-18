Brewers clinch 4th straight playoff berth with win vs Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night at American Family Field.
The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day. Milwaukee's magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis.
The Brewers extended their winning streak against the Cubs to 11 games. Milwaukee's only longer winning streak over a single opponent in franchise history came in 2008, when it won 12 in a row against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter. He allowed three runs and six hits over six innings, striking out 11.
The right-hander gave up Ian Happ's 23rd homer with a man on in the fifth. It was the first homer allowed by Burnes since Aug. 6, when San Francisco's Brandon Belt took him deep.
Piña, Milwaukee's backup catcher, scored the first run of the night when he sent Justin Steele's first pitch of the second inning over the wall in center. Escobar followed with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the third, snapping a 1-1 tie.
Burnes left the game with a 4-3 lead thanks to a solo home run by Peterson to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but the Cubs tied it an inning later when Willson Contreras, who was robbed at the wall by Lorenzo Cain in the second, tagged Brad Boxberger for a two-out solo shot that made it a 4-4 game.
Piña struck again in the eighth, sending an 0-2 slider from Scott Effross (2-1) down the left field line. Kolten Wong added an insurance run later in the inning, driving in Pablo Reyes with a single.
Devin Williams (8-2) pitched a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader stranded a pair of runners in the ninth for his 33rd save.
From the infirmary
Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner arrived in Milwaukee on Saturday and took part in batting practice but won't be activated until Sunday, ahead of the series finale. Horner has been out since late July with an oblique strain. Manager David Ross plans to make Hoerner the everyday starter at shortstop in an effort to evaluate the progress of the 2018 first-round pick, who was limited to just 39 games due to injuries this season.
Brewers outfielder Avisail Garcia (back spasms) was held out of the lineup for a third straight game. Manager Craig Counsell had hoped to have Garcia back Saturday, but after an evaluation, the medical staff decided Garcia wasn't at the point they'd hoped.