Brewers' Christian Yelich's back puts him back on injured list, 1 day after returning

PHILADELPHIA — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is going back on the injured list just one day after getting activated.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Yelich was returning to the IL due to the lower back strain that has bothered the 2018 NL MVP for the last three weeks.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville.

"I'm just not where I need to be to go out there on an everyday basis and compete in a Major League Baseball game," Yelich said before the Brewers played Tuesday night at Philadelphia.

"I wasn't where I needed to be yesterday. It just wasn't good. I was able to make it through the game, but being able to stack them on top of each other health-wise and being able to play a certain level, it just wasn't there. That's pretty much why we're back to where we are," he said.

Yelich went 2 for 4 on Monday night at Phiadelphia in his first game since April 11. He is batting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage, no homers and one RBI in just 10 games.