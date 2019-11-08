Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich won a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award, presented to the season’s best offensive producers at each position as voted by major league managers and coaches.
Yelich won his second straight National League batting title with a .329 average and led the league with a 1.100 OPS. He was also among the league leaders with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored despite sustaining a season-ending fractured kneecap on Sept. 11.
Yelich also won the award in 2016 as a member of the Miami Marlins.
2019 SILVER SLUGGER TEAM
|Presented by Louisville Slugger
Selected by major league coaches and managers.
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Mitch Garver, Minnesota
First base — Carlos Santana, Cleveland
Second base — DJ LeMahieu, New York
Third base — Alex Bregman, Houston
Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston
Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston
Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta
Third base — Anthony Rendon, Washington
Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
Pitcher — Zack Greinke, Arizona