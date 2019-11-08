Christian Yelich circles bases, AP photo

Christian Yelich hit two home runs in a win on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 over the Pirates, but he missed the final two games of the series due to nagging back pain.

 GENE J. PUSKAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich won a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award, presented to the season’s best offensive producers at each position as voted by major league managers and coaches.

Yelich won his second straight National League batting title with a .329 average and led the league with a 1.100 OPS. He was also among the league leaders with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored despite sustaining a season-ending fractured kneecap on Sept. 11.

Yelich also won the award in 2016 as a member of the Miami Marlins.

2019 SILVER SLUGGER TEAM

Presented by Louisville Slugger

Selected by major league coaches and managers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher — Mitch Garver, Minnesota

First base — Carlos Santana, Cleveland

Second base — DJ LeMahieu, New York

Third base — Alex Bregman, Houston

Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Boston

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Boston

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

First base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

Second base — Ozzie Albies, Atlanta

Third base — Anthony Rendon, Washington

Shortstop — Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

Pitcher — Zack Greinke, Arizona

