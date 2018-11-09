Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich earned his second career Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.
Yelich led the NL in average (.326), slugging (.598), OPS (1.000) and total bases (343), cementing his award as the top hitter in the majors at his position.
The selection of Boston’s J.D. Martinez’s as both a designated hitter and an outfielder makes him the first player in the 39-year history of the award to win two Silver Sluggers in the same year.
Yelich earlier was named the winner of the 2018 Hank Aaron Award for the NL, awarded annually to the top hitter in each league.
And he is widely expected to be named National League most valuable player next week.