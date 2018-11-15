MILWAUKEE — Add another accolade to Christian Yelich's already-impressive first season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The outfielder was named Most Valuable Player of the National League Thursday night by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn MVP honors.
Acquired in January in a blockbuster trade that sent four minor leaguers to Miami, Yelich, 26, was expected to be a catalyst atop a Milwaukee lineup that struggled with consistency a year ago when the Brewers fell a game short of the playoffs.
Yelich turned out to be everything the Brewers had hoped for and then some. He became the first Brewers player to win a batting title by leading the NL with a .326 average. He also led the league with a .598 slugging percentage and a 1.000 OPS. He led the Brewers in almost every major statistical category, too, finishing with 187 hits, including 34 doubles and 36 home runs, along with 110 RBIs and 118 runs scored on the season.
Yelich took a .292 average, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs into his first All-Star Game appearance this summer. But he reached another level in the second half, hitting .367 with a 1.219 OPS. Yelich was a nightmare for opposing pitchers down the stretch as the Brewers surged to the NL Central Division title.
Over the final month of the regular season, Yelich hit .370 with a 1.313 OPS and had 10 home runs with 34 RBIs.
Since the season ended, Yelich became the second Brewers player to win the Hank Aaron Award, honoring the best offensive player in each league, and also won a Silver Slugger Award, which honors the best offensive performers by position.
Brewers players have been named MVP five times in franchise history. Closer Rollie Fingers was the first, winning the AL award in 1981. Robin Yount won it in 1982 and 1989, and Ryan Braun became the first Milwaukee player to win the NL award in 2011.