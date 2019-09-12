Christian Yelich’s fractured kneecap will keep him out just six to eight weeks, not several months as initially feared, according to multiple reports late Wednesday.
Jim Bowden, a former general manager now working as an analyst, first reported in a tweet that Yelich would not need surgery and would be out six weeks.
Yelich - no surgery needed. Out 6 weeks. Prayers his way.— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) September 12, 2019
Robert Murray of The Athletic followed with a tweet that called the no-surgery news a “best-case scenario for Yelich and Brewers” with a six-to-eight week timeline for Yelich’s return.
The news, first reported by @JimBowdenGM, is the best-case scenario for Yelich and Brewers. Likely looking at six-to-eight week timeline. https://t.co/uvtbxx8VLs— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 12, 2019
That perhaps could have Yelich back for the World Series, should Milwaukee make it.
The Brewers beat the Marlins 7-5 on Wednesday to move into a tie for the second wild card with the Cubs after Chicago lost to San Diego 4-0.
The Brewers on Wednesday said there was no update yet on Yelich's fractured right kneecap, which he injured when he fouled a ball off of it in the first inning Tuesday night.
Yelich was back in Milwaukee on Wednesday for further tests.
"The hope is we can provide an update (Thursday)," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said on Wednesday.
The team said after Tuesday night's 4-3 win over Miami that the star outfielder would miss the rest of the regular season. They didn't say whether Yelich might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases. He was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.
Mike Moustakas celebrated his 31st birthday by returning to the lineup Wednesday and hitting two homers in Milwaukee’s win.
"Any time any member of your team gets hurt, especially with an injury that takes you out for the rest of the season, it's devastating," Moustakas said. "For it to happen to Yeli, obviously our best player and one of the best players in baseball, it's devastating. There are no other words to describe it."
"But on the other side of things we have to figure out ways to make up for his production and that is obviously an incredible task for how great a competitor he is," he said.