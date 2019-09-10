MIAMI — Brewers star Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball Tuesday night and will miss the rest of the regular season, an injury that overshadowed Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
The Brewers didn't say whether the reigning NL MVP might be able to return for the playoffs that begin Oct. 1 if they make it that far. Yelich will return to Milwaukee on Wednesday for further evaluation.
"First and foremost, we feel awful for Christian. This is a guy who's carried us in a number of ways over the last two years," Brewers general manager David Stearns said. "He could've [been] 2½ weeks away from a repeat Most Valuable Player award. So that's where our thoughts go first.
"From a team perspective, we've got a lot of guys in that clubhouse who will hurt tonight; this is a gut punch for a night. And then we need to recover and play really strong baseball. We've been through this before as an organization — two years ago, almost to the day, we lost Jimmy Nelson to a similarly freak injury, and we competed at a very high level for the remainder of that season. And I expect our team to compete at a similarly high level going forward."
Milwaukee, which won its fifth in a row, began the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card spot.
Yelich fouled a ball off his leg in the first inning. He was down on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.
Trent Grisham continued Yelich's at-bat with a 1-2 count and struck out — the strikeout was charged to Yelich.
"Ben Gamel and Trent Grishmam are obviously going to take a more prominent role [due to Yelich's injury]," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Pinch-hitter Tyler Austin lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Yasmani Grandal led off with a single against Adam Conley (2-9), Grisham doubled and Austin put the Brewers ahead.
Junior Guerra (9-5) got the win in two innings while allowing Starlin Castro's solo homer in the eighth that tied it at 3. Drew Pomeranz pitched a scoreless ninth around two singles for his first save.
Hernan Perez gave the Brewers an early lead with a two-run homer in the second. He connected off Elieser Hernandez for his seventh homer of the season.
Isan Diaz's RBI double in the Miami second off Chase Anderson made it 2-1.
The Brewers regained their two-run advantage on Grandal's RBI double in the third before Diaz drove in another run with a single in the fourth.
From the infirmary
Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday ... Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (paternity list) will rejoin the club for the series finale Thursday.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (9-7, 3.69) snapped a five-game losing streak in his previous start, when he limited the Cubs to one run through five innings in a 7-1 win Sept 6. Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.75) benefited from a 16-run support in his previous start of the season against the Brewers on June 4. Lopez pitched six shutout innings in Miami's 16-0 win.