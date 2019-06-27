MILWAUKEE — For the second straight year — and, second time in his career — Christian Yelich is heading to the All-Star Game.
The Milwaukee Brewers' outfielder and reigning National League Most Valuable Player will be in the starting lineup after receiving 22.3 percent of the NL outfield vote.
"You really appreciate the support from the fans," Yelich said after Milwaukee's 4-2 victory over the Mariners Thursday afternoon at Miller Park. "You never expect to lead the entire National League in votes but it's really cool and I'm definitely excited to be a part of the All-Star Game."
Yelich leads all of baseball this season with 29 home runs and is second in MLB with a 1.146 OPS. He also leads the National League with a .723 slugging percentage an 198 total bases.
It's been an impressive follow-up to a record-breaking second half last season when Yelich batted .367 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI and a 1.219 OPS and led the Brewers in a final-month charge to the NL Central Division crown.
Heading into Spring Training, Yelich was asked repeatedly how he'd build on his success after setting such lofty expectations. He insisted all along that he felt no additional pressure by his performance in 2018 and was ready to turn the page and start anew this season.
"That stuff kind of lights a fire in me and pisses me off," Yelich said. "I didn't know how the year was going to go but I wasn't going to look back on last year and think anything was guaranteed. Just because you're an MVP the previous year, you're not going to just walk through the next year and everything was going to be fine. There was a drive and intensity there for myself and for my teammates."
Manager Craig Counsell was happy for Yelich.
“It’s all deserved. He’s continued what won him the MVP, and he’s bettered it, really. He’s had a great first half," Counsell said. "There’s no more deserving starter, and it’s cool the fans recognized that from a player in Milwaukee. That’s something we should be proud of.”
Third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Yasmani Grandal were also in contention for starting spots but were not among the top vote-getters at their respective positions. Yelich said he was hoping both would join him in Cleveland next month as reserves.
"You look at their numbers, compared to guys across the league, they're leading or at the top in all the major categories," Yelich said. "It would be great to see them make it. They're both definitely deserving and I'm hoping it works out for them in the next couple of days."
The other two starting outfielders for the NL squad will be the L.A. Dodgers' Cody Bellinger and the Atlanta Braves' Roland Acuna Jr.
The remaining NL starters announced Thursday night were catcher Wilson Contreras (Cubs), first baseman Freddie Freeman (Braves), second baseman Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), shortstop Javier Baez (Cubs) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (Rockies).
The starters for the American League will be catcher Gary Sanchez (Yankees), first baseman Carlos Santana (Indians), second baseman DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), shortstop Jorge Polanco (Twins), third baseman Alex Bergman (Astros), designated hitter Hunter Pence (Rangers), and outfielders Mike Trout (Angels), George Spring (Astros) and Michael Brantley (Astros).
Reserves and pitchers for both teams will be announced Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Central.