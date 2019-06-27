MILWAUKEE — For the second straight year, Christian Yelich is heading to the All-Star Game.
This time, he'll be in the starting lineup.
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and reigning National League Most Valuable Player received more votes than any other NL player — 930,577, 22.3% of the outfield vote in the league.
"You really appreciate the support from the fans," Yelich said after Milwaukee's 4-2 victory over the Mariners on Thursday afternoon at Miller Park. "You never expect to lead the entire National League in votes but it's really cool and I'm definitely excited to be a part of the All-Star Game."
Yelich leads the major leagues this season with 29 home runs and is second with a 1.146 OPS. He also leads the National League with a .723 slugging percentage and 198 total bases.
It has been an impressive follow-up to a record-breaking second half last season, when Yelich batted .367 with 25 home runs, 67 RBIs and a 1.219 OPS and led the Brewers in a final-month charge to the NL Central Division crown.
Heading into Spring Training, Yelich was asked repeatedly how he would build on his success after setting such lofty expectations. He insisted all along that he felt no additional pressure by his performance in 2018 and was ready to turn the page and start anew this season.
"That stuff kind of lights a fire in me and pisses me off," Yelich said. "I didn't know how the year was going to go but I wasn't going to look back on last year and think anything was guaranteed. Just because you're an MVP the previous year, you're not going to just walk through the next year and everything was going to be fine. There was a drive and intensity there for myself and for my teammates."
Manager Craig Counsell sat down with Yelich during camp to stress the importance of staying within himself.
“He’s continued what won him the MVP, and he’s bettered it, really. He’s had a great first half," Counsell said. "There’s no more deserving starter, and it’s cool the fans recognized that from a player in Milwaukee. That’s something we should be proud of.”
Third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Yasmani Grandal were also in contention for starting spots but lost out to Arizona's Ketel Marte and the Chicago Cubs' Wilson Contreras, respectively.
They could still land spots on the team as reserves by way of player balloting, which will be announced Sunday, or be named as injury replacements.
Yelich hopes to see both teammates join him in Cleveland next month.
"You look at their numbers, compared to guys across the league, they're leading or at the top in all the major categories," Yelich said. "It would be great to see them make it. They're both definitely deserving and I'm hoping it works out for them in the next couple of days."
Yelich was one of five Brewers players on the National League roster last summer in Washington, D.C. He made his All-Star-Game debut as a reserve, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run off Charlie Morton in the NL's 8-6 loss.
This year, he was second overall in voting in the final balloting behind Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
The league adopted a new voting structure this season, which operated exclusively online. Fans voted until June 21 to determine finalists for All-Star starters. The top-three vote getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — in each league then entered a second phase of voting, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Vote totals were reset prior to the final round.