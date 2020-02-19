Brewers' Christian Yelich motivated after last season cut short

Manager Craig Counsell doesn't plan to use Yelich in at least the first week of spring games, which start Saturday.

"It's just the way the ball comes off the bat; lefty or righty," Yelich said of playing left. "Just getting used to seeing it. I'm going to have to do it again in live and games to get used to it. There's a lot of things you don't really think about until you get back out there, but it's not too big of a deal."

Holt in the house

Positional versatility has become the foundation of the Brewers' philosophy and GM David Stearns added a perfect example of that concept Wednesday when he signed Brock Holt to a one-year contract.

Holt, 31, spent the past seven seasons in Boston where he was a a veritable Swiss Army knife for the Red Sox, appearing at every defensive position except catcher.

Stearns had interest in Holt for years and was finally able to get a deal done when Holt's first foray into free agency stretched into the opening days of spring training.

"He's been on our radar for awhile," Stearns said. "He's someone we talked about as being a good fit within our organization. To make this happen and bring him in as part of this group, we feel it's really beneficial to both sides."