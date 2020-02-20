Brewers' Christian Yelich motivated after last season cut short by knee injury

PHOENIX — Christian Yelich was driven last year by a desire to improve on the performance that earned him the National League MVP award in 2018.
He won his second NL batting title but finished second to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in the MVP vote after his season was cut short when he fouled a pitch from Miami’s Elieser Hernández off his right kneecap on Sept. 10, breaking it.
“There will be no lack of motivation (this year),” Yelich said Wednesday.
Yelich is likely to have less protection in the Brewers’ batting order after the departures of Jesús Aguilar, Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames.
“It’s hard to stay disciplined every day,” Yelich said. “You really have to bear down and focus, but I feel like if you do that, you make good decisions, and walks help the team, too. That’s just how I’ve done it, it’s what I did last season, especially toward the end there, and it’s what I’m gong to work on again this year.”
Yelich, 28, hit .329 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs and an 1.100 OPS in 130 games last season. He hit .326 with 36 homers, 110 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS in his MVP season.
Milwaukee plans to shift Yelich from right field back to left, creating a spot in right for newly signed Avisaíl García. Yelich won a Gold Glove in left field with the Miami Marlins in 2014.
“It’s just the way the ball comes off the bat; lefty or righty,” Yelich said of playing left. “Just getting used to seeing it. I’m going to have to do it again in live games to get used to it. There’s a lot of things you don’t really think about until you get back out there, but it’s not too big of a deal.”
Manager Craig Counsell doesn’t plan to use Yelich in at least the first week of spring games, which start Saturday.
Holt in the house
Positional versatility has become the foundation of the Brewers’ philosophy and GM David Stearns added a perfect example of that concept Wednesday when he signed Brock Holt to a one-year contract.
Holt, 31, spent the past seven seasons in Boston where he was a veritable Swiss Army knife for the Red Sox, appearing at every defensive position except catcher.
Stearns had interest in Holt for years and was finally able to get a deal done when Holt’s first foray into free agency stretched into the opening days of spring training.
“He’s been on our radar for a while,” Stearns said. “He’s someone we talked about as being a good fit within our organization. To make this happen and bring him in as part of this group, we feel it’s really beneficial to both sides.”
Holt will be used all over the field, Counsell said, but will be especially valuable at second base where he’ll provide a reliable insurance policy behind Keston Hiura.
Hiura burst on to the scene as a rookie last season, hitting .303 with 19 home runs and a .938 OPS in 84 games but he is still a work in progress defensively. While the Brewers have no shortage of versatile infielders, most of Holt’s action has come at second base, where he’s made 243 appearances, including 196 starts.
“This protects Keston and it protects us, just in case,” Counsell said. “Keston is going to be out there. This doesn’t take away from Keston’s playing time at all, but it does give us an ‘in case’ and the thing that we believe is that the ‘in case’ usually comes up.’’
Said Stearns: “(Holt) hits right-handed pitching really well and we see a lot of right-handed pitchers in our division. So that’s pretty attractive.”
Around the horn
To make room for Holt on the roster, the Brewers designated right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Williams for assignment. ... Counsell said right-hander Josh Lindblom will get the start Saturday when the Brewers open Cactus League play against Texas in Surprise, Arizona. Lindblom, 32, signed a three-year, $9.125 million deal in December after a successful stint in South Korea.