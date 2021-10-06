Brewers' Christian Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason

"This is a really good player," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "I expect him to perform, I think he expects to perform, and we're looking forward to seeing how this goes. We'll get into any sort of retrospective analysis after the season, but right now we expect Christian to perform at a level that helps us win games."

"I think we, as a team, expected to be here," Yelich said. "That was our goal, that's what we set out to be. I think if we fell short of that, then it would have 100% been a disappointment. But you want to give yourself as a team and an organization as many bites of the apple as you can. So you've got to get in every year and then hopefully one of those years, or multiple years, you can take it to the finish line."