Brewers' Christian Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason

MILWAUKEE — Perhaps the most surprising element of the Milwaukee Brewers' run to the NL Central title is they won it without a typical season from Christian Yelich.
The 2018 NL MVP missed much of the first half with a lower back strain and didn't hit for much power upon his return. He'll get a chance to make up for it as the Brewers seek their first World Series title, although he's not so worried about his own personal fresh start.
"I think it's zeroes for everybody and you're just focused on trying to win," Yelich said Tuesday. "Nobody cares who does it, how it gets done, as long as we come out on top.
"I think that's the beautiful thing about this team, but also the playoffs, is winning is always first. You just want to be part of that and help contribute in any way you can."
Milwaukee opens its franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance Friday when it hosts the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of an NL Division Series. Ace Corbin Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will pitch the opener against Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34), with Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) to face Max Fried (14-7, 3.04) in Game 2.
The Brewers have made the playoffs every year since acquiring Yelich from the Miami Marlins prior to the start of 2018. Milwaukee had only four postseason appearances total over nearly a half-century prior to his arrival.
"You don't want to ever take this for granted because of how hard it is to get to this point," Yelich said. "Even though we've done it four years in a row, you still realize it's a long year and a lot of stuff has to happen. We had to overcome a lot of things this year as a team - injuries, COVID, amongst a bunch of other things."
But Yelich hasn't been the same player the last couple of years as he was his first two seasons in Milwaukee.
After posting the NL's best batting average and slugging percentage in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019, Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games last year as one of many star players to struggle in the pandemic-shortened season.
Yelich batted .248 this season with nine homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games, though 70 walks brought his on-base percentage to .362. He batted .221 with one homer after the start of September.
The Brewers still believe Yelich can produce. He will face the Braves for the first time this season, as he was recovering from his back injury when they met in May and was dealing with COVID-19 when the Brewers went to Atlanta in late July.
"This is a really good player," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. "I expect him to perform, I think he expects to perform, and we're looking forward to seeing how this goes. We'll get into any sort of retrospective analysis after the season, but right now we expect Christian to perform at a level that helps us win games."
Yelich is proud the Brewers have made regular playoff appearances since his arrival. He wants to help make this postseason run last a little longer than the others.
"I think we, as a team, expected to be here," Yelich said. "That was our goal, that's what we set out to be. I think if we fell short of that, then it would have 100% been a disappointment. But you want to give yourself as a team and an organization as many bites of the apple as you can. So you've got to get in every year and then hopefully one of those years, or multiple years, you can take it to the finish line."
Smashing success: Brewers keep setting franchise records — and they're not done yet
Victories in a season
Record: 96 (2018, 2011)
No team in franchise history has ever won 100 games in a season but the Brewers are on pace to hit that mark this season which would also give the 2021 team the franchise record for best single-season winning percentage, topping the mark of .593 set in 2011.
Road winning percentage
Record: .588 (1982)
Again, this record is almost certain to fall. The Brewers go into their five-game interleague road trip with a .657 road winning percentage in 2021 and would need to go 1-11 in their remaining road contests to finish behind the '82 squad.
Earned Runs Allowed / Earned Run Average
Record: 532/3.36 (1971)
Technically, the 2020 Brewers hold the record for fewest earned runs allowed in a season with 239, but that came during a 60-game season so we're not counting it here. Same with the second-place 1981 team, which held opponents to 428 earned runs in a strike-shortened 109-game season.
The fewest earned runs allowed in a full regular season was 532, set in 1971. Heading into their off-day Monday, the 2021 Brewers were tied with the 1971 team for the best staff ERA in franchise history.
Through 144 games, the Brewers have allowed an average of 3.33 runs per game. If they keep that pace, they'll finish with with 540 but with a couple more performances like this past weekend and the 2021 squad could move into the top spot.
That, in turn, would help the current team's chances of catching the 1971 Brewers record for best full-season ERA.
The Brewers are also in position to break the franchise record for fewest hits allowed in a season (1,259 in 2018) and most strikeouts (1,497 in 2019). Milwaukee's pitchers have allowed 1,017 hits while striking out 1,439 batters so far this season.
Individual pitching records
The Brewers' pitching staff is also on the verge of shattering several individual records this season.
After holding Cleveland scoreless over eight no-hit innings Saturday, Corbin Burnes' ERA dropped to 2.25 for the season, good for second in the National League behind the Dodgers' Max Scherzer and within striking distance of Mike Caldwell's 2.36 ERA in 1978 that stands as the best ever by a Brewers starter.
Brandon Woodruff is also in the mix for both the NL lead and the Brewers' all-time record. He brings a 2.48 ERA into his scheduled start Tuesday at Detroit.