Brewers' Christian Yelich healthy and expects big things this (shortened) season

MILWAUKEE — Part of the fun of going to summer camp as a kid was the long bus ride to camp.
And as he made his way to Milwaukee for Major League Baseball's version of summer camp, Christian Yelich had a similar experience.
Yelich, the Brewers' All-Star outfielder, traveled to Milwaukee on a private jet with veteran outfielder and fellow former NL MVP Ryan Braun. The duo, both of whom reside in the Los Angeles area, have become close friends since Yelich came to the Brewers in a January 2018 trade and the bond grew closer as Yelich began sliding into the franchise icon role Braun had held since making his big-league debut in 2007.
But despite that proximity, the two saw little of each other since baseball went on hiatus in March due to the coronavirus pandemic so the flight provided a chance for the two to not only catch up, but also look ahead as the Brewers begin the task of resuming the 2020 season.
"It was just me and him on a plane for a few hours," Yelich said Sunday morning during a video conference with reporters. "Just talking about what we were expecting or what we thought was going to happen but to be honest, there's no telling what's going to happen.
"We figured we'll give it a shot and try and make the most of it. We'll see if we can pull it all together and get back to baseball."
For Yelich, getting back to baseball has been a long wait. He was a favorite to repeat as the league's MVP when he fouled a pitch off his right knee in the first inning of a Sept. 11 game his former team in Miami.
The fractured kneecap brought Yelich's season to a premature end and after watching from the sidelines as the Brewers blew a late lead in the wild card loss to the Washington Nationals, he spent his winter rehabbing the injury and was ready to go when spring training opened in February.
He'd only appeared in three Cactus League games before COVID-19 brought baseball to a halt, and despite hitting just .125 (1-for-8) with three strikeouts, he still made headlines by signing a seven-year, $188.5 million contract extension that could keep him in Milwaukee for the remainder of his career.
Yelich admitted that he was relieved to get his deal done before the world changed.
"It would be hard not to think about it," Yelich said. "The fortunate thing about that is after it happened, you just focus on playing baseball and trying to win and bring as much success to the Brewers organization as possible. Fortunately, I haven’t had to worry about the contract aspect of my life during this whole thing."
The layoff also helped Yelich return to his usual offseason routine as he prepared for the new season to start. Spending the winter going through the rehab process required changes to his normal routine but after it became apparent that the shutdown wasn't ending any time soon, Yelich was able to revert to his usual process, which he thinks will put him in a good position to start camp.
"I felt more comfortable coming here than I actually did with the original spring training, preparedness-wise," Yelich said.
His knee isn't an issue, but the Brewers still plan to be cautious with Yelich, who also battled back issues from time last season. To guard against those factors, along with the condensed nature of camp and the shortened schedule, Yelich stands to see occasional action as the Brewers' designated hitter this season.
That rule change, along with the implementation of expanded rosters, leave Yelich feeling optimistic that it could be a special season in Milwaukee.
"We have a long way to go, obviously, but we would definitely really enjoy the opportunity to get back on the field and provide some excitement and entertainment," Yelich said. "Not only to our city and state, but the rest of the country.”
Knebel makes first appearance
Pitching coach Chris Hook said he was impressed by right-hander Corey Knebel's first throwing session of Summer Camp. The reliever missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John reconstructive surgery and was close to facing live batters when baseball shut down.
Hook said that Knebel threw to some live batters at home in Texas during the hiatus and is entering the final phase of his rehab. For now, Knebel is working out normally and without restrictions but the Brewers still plan to maintain caution with him.
"We'll see how things go with him," Hook said. "We hope he’ll be ready or close to being ready or once the season starts."
Crash course for Narváez
Catcher Omar Narváez had one of the biggest workloads of anyone in the Brewers' spring camp. Acquired in an offseason trade from Seattle, Narváez spent much of his spring learning the tendencies of Milwaukee's pitching staff.
Considering the number of pitchers the Brewers shuttle back and forth between Milwaukee and Class AAA throughout the course of a season, it was a daunting challenge to start with but now, after spending three months away from his teammates, and with just a few weeks to prepare ahead of an abbreviated season that will included expanded rosters, Narváez again has a big task ahead of him.
Hook is confident that Narváez will be ready to handle the job when the season gets underway.
"The base is there," Hook said. "I think there’s some fine-tuning there as far as some of the guys who made some improvements. But I think he’s up to speed.”
Exhibitions possible
Teams will be allowed up to three exhibition games before the regular season begins on July 23 or 24. The Brewers have yet to schedule any preseason contests but are still working on possibilities, likely against the nearby Cubs or White Sox.
"It's difficult," manager Craig Counsell said. "I do think we'll end up playing some but I'm not sure we'll get to three (games)."
