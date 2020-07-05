Brewers' Christian Yelich healthy and expects big things this (shortened) season

For Yelich, getting back to baseball has been a long wait. He was a favorite to repeat as the league's MVP when he fouled a pitch off his right knee in the first inning of a Sept. 11 game his former team in Miami.

The fractured kneecap brought Yelich's season to a premature end and after watching from the sidelines as the Brewers blew a late lead in the wild card loss to the Washington Nationals, he spent his winter rehabbing the injury and was ready to go when spring training opened in February.

He'd only appeared in three Cactus League games before COVID-19 brought baseball to a halt, and despite hitting just .125 (1-for-8) with three strikeouts, he still made headlines by signing a seven-year, $188.5 million contract extension that could keep him in Milwaukee for the remainder of his career.

Yelich admitted that he was relieved to get his deal done before the world changed.

"It would be hard not to think about it," Yelich said. "The fortunate thing about that is after it happened, you just focus on playing baseball and trying to win and bring as much success to the Brewers organization as possible. Fortunately, I haven’t had to worry about the contract aspect of my life during this whole thing."