Brewers' Christian Yelich enjoys role at NBA All-Star weekend before reporting to spring training

Christian Yelich reported to Milwaukee Brewers camp Sunday, two days before position players are required to to appear and the morning after taking part in the National Basketball Association's All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

Yelich was invited to attend as a guest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who used the Brewers' right fielder as a prop for his first dunk attempt.

"Pat did a great job," Yelich said. "I'm thankful that he invited me and let me be a part of it.

"I thought he deserved a little higher of a score there on that first dunk but he still put on a heck of a show and did a great job."

Yelich said he's 100% recovered from the fractured kneecap that ended his season early and planned to take it easy until full-squad workouts begin later this week but was happy to walk in to the clubhouse without the help of crutches and is looking forward to getting back to work.

"Just walking in here normal was really cool," Yelich said.

This story will be updated.

