NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger beat out the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich to win the NL MVP Award.
Bellinger got 19 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Thursday night. Yelich got 10 first-place votes, and Washington’s Anthony Rendon got one while finishing third.
The 24-year-old Bellinger and his loose, left-handed swing launched 47 home runs with a .305 average, 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS.
He was the best player on the NL’s top team in the regular season, propelling Los Angeles to 106 wins. He’s the 10th Dodgers player to win MVP and first since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.
Bellinger teared up after learning he’d been chosen, getting emotional especially after hugging his father — former big leaguer Clay Bellinger.
"I'm happy for him," said Yelich, who won the award a year ago. "I've gotten to know him well over the last year or so. It was well-deserved. He had a great season — definitely an MVP-caliber one."
Yelich led the NL in batting (.329) and OPS+ (179) for the second consecutive year. His .429 on-base percentage also topped the NL, while his .671 slugging and 1.100 OPS led the majors.
Yelich's season ended when he fractured his kneecap on Sept. 10. He played in 130 games.
"As soon as I got hurt, I figured all that MVP stuff went out the window," Yelich said.