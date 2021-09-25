Brewers celebrate Bob Uecker's 50 years behind microphone

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker has been the voice of summer for baseball fans across Wisconsin for a half-century, and he has no plans of that changing anytime soon.

The Milwaukee Brewers' longtime radio announcer and Baseball Hall of Fame member made that clear Saturday during a ceremony marking his 50 seasons behind the microphone.

"There comes a time for everybody and I'll know that time before it gets here, but I still love being here every day," Uecker said. "I don't want to be in a spot where I embarrass myself or the organization on the air.

“I don’t want to be doing a game and fall over or something like that. But other than that, I’m going to do it until we think it’s time. I’m happy here every day."

Then, in typical Uecker fashion, he added a disclaimer: "That's why I always wear a diaper."

Yup, it was that kind of ceremony which, in a way, was fitting because that's exactly the kind of humor that led legendary "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson to dub Uecker "Mr. Baseball," and exactly the kind of self-deprecating comment that has endeared him to multiple generations of a fan base that until recently, had very little to celebrate other than Uecker.