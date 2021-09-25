Brewers celebrate Bob Uecker's 50 years behind microphone

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker has been the voice of summer for baseball fans across Wisconsin for a half-century, and he has no plans of that changing anytime soon.
The Milwaukee Brewers' longtime radio announcer and Baseball Hall of Fame member made that clear Saturday during a ceremony marking his 50 seasons behind the microphone.
"There comes a time for everybody and I'll know that time before it gets here, but I still love being here every day," Uecker said. "I don't want to be in a spot where I embarrass myself or the organization on the air.
“I don’t want to be doing a game and fall over or something like that. But other than that, I’m going to do it until we think it’s time. I’m happy here every day."
Then, in typical Uecker fashion, he added a disclaimer: "That's why I always wear a diaper."
Yup, it was that kind of ceremony which, in a way, was fitting because that's exactly the kind of humor that led legendary "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson to dub Uecker "Mr. Baseball," and exactly the kind of self-deprecating comment that has endeared him to multiple generations of a fan base that until recently, had very little to celebrate other than Uecker.
That, though, has changed in recent years. With the Brewers headed to a fourth consecutive postseason for the first time in franchise history, Uecker doesn't hide his excitement about the possibility of being on the call for a potential World Series run.
"I enjoy the winning," Uecker said. "You know, I want to win so bad, just like they do. Once we get to that pinnacle ... that's the best. I hope we get a chance to experience it here again."
Brewers players feel the same because to them, he's just as much a member of the team as anyone else. Few broadcasters have the same level of interaction with players as Uecker, who is a regular fixture on the field before games and in the clubhouse — including being in the middle of clubhouse celebrations during the playoffs.
"It's incredibly unique," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It's different. It's hard to describe."
Uecker missed that part of daily life last year as the pandemic limited clubhouse interactions to only players and coaches, while broadcasters worked remotely while the team was on the road.
"Walking through there and interacting with the players is meaningful for him and interacting with him, it's part of being a Brewer," Counsell said.
The celebration did include some serious moments: Former Brewers Robin Yount and Paul Moltior shared stories of their time with Uecker; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Governor Tony Evers, both of whom recalled listening to his broadcasts throughout the years, presented Uecker with proclamations declaring Saturday "Bob Uecker Day" across the city and state and the team produced a video highlighting his career — both as their announcer as well as his appearances in commercials, television shows and movies.
Former Brewers owner and baseball commissioner Bud Selig was on hand, too, and tried his hand at comedy, suggesting emcee Jeff Levering, one of Uecker's current broadcast partners, downplay Selig's role in hiring Uecker first as a scout in 1971 then putting him in the broadcast booth a year later.
Uecker, of course, took all of it in stride because he's never considered himself or his accomplishments to be a big deal.
"I never considered this a job," he said. "I don't know how you can call what we do a job. I enjoy the games, I enjoy calling the games and I love being around the players.
"I've never wanted to do anything else."