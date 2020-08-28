Brewers catcher Manny Pina to miss rest of regular season

MILWAUKEE — Catcher Manny Pina will miss the remainder of the regular season after tearing the meniscus in his right leg Thursday night.
Pina sustained the injury getting back to second base on a pickoff play in the second inning of Milwaukee's 6-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds. He left the game to be evaluated, then left the stadium on crutches.
"When I touched the base, I knew right away that something happened with my knee," Pina said Friday. "I didn't feel too much pain after the game but when I was back in my apartment trying to sleep, it was very painful."
An MRI performed Friday revealed the tear, which manager Craig Counsell said was the lesser of two possible injuries but would nonetheless require surgery, leaving Pina sidelined for at least the next four weeks.
"Manny will be fine," Counsell said. "He'll recover fine and he'll have a very normal off-season. It's not going to linger for him, and that's good news."
Pina, 33, was batting .231 with two home runs, five RBIs and a .744 OPS in 15 games while throwing out five of nine runners attempting to steal on him. Losing him is a blow to both the Brewers' struggling offense as well as its pitching staff, which relies on Pina not only when he's behind the plate but also in daily planning and game preparation.
Additionally, Pina is a leader in the Brewers' clubhouse, which already was jolted when center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted out of the season last month.
"He certainly provides (leadership) and he does it in his way that's very authentic," Counsell said. "When he plays, he has a passion and a fire. You've seen him get fired up a couple of times this year, which hasn't always been easy for guys to do. We'll certainly miss that."
Pina, meanwhile, is optimistic the Brewers will make a playoff push. If they do, he hopes to return for the postseason.
"If I have a good recovery, I might be able to start doing baseball stuff (in four weeks)," Pina said. "I hope the team is in the playoffs and I can come back and play."
Pina's injury opened a door for Jacob Nottingham to get his first extended stretch of big-league action, and he responded in the fourth inning with a 436-foot, two-run home run to left center.
Nottingham, 25, came to the Brewers in the February 2016 trade that sent Khris Davis to Oakland and the team has been helping him develop as a catcher ever since. He when 4-for-20 in nine appearances in 2018 and made nine more appearances for the Brewers last season, hitting his first career home run while posting a 1.262 OPS in seven plate appearances.
"We (first) saw Jacob when he was 20 years old and it's always felt like he's been on the cusp for a really long time," Counsell said. "He's gone through some ups and downs; he's had to improve his game. You have to improve it so when you get your opportunity, you're ready to capitalize on it. Jacob's getting an opportunity here."
More roster moves
The Brewers designated right-handed reliever Justin Grimm for assignment and released utility man Brock Holt.
Signed in December to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, Grimm posted a 4.26 ERA in seven Cactus League appearances, then pitched his way onto the Opening Day roster with a strong showing during summer camp.
Once the season started, through, Grimm allowed nine earned runs over 4⅔ innings in four appearances before landing on the injured list with a strained hamstring on Aug. 13. He was activated from the injured list Thursday to be Milwaukee's extra player for its double-header against the Reds and allowed two runs, including a home run to Eugenio Suarez in the seventh inning of a 6-0 loss.
"We didn't get a big sample, there's no question about that, but we were forced to make a roster move," Counsell said. "That's how it works sometimes. Other players, you might be able to option them but we weren't able to do that with Justin."
Holt had been designated for assignment on Aug. 22.
Yelich sits
Counsell had been trying to find a way to give Christian Yelich a day off and Friday turned out to be the right time.
Yelich played all 14 innings of Thursday's doubleheader and had just one hit in eight career at-bats against left-hander Derek Holland, the Pirates' starter for the series opener.
"I thought this was the right day," Counsell said. "This hasn't been one of his more favorable matchups."
With Yelich out, Keston Hirua moved into the No. 2 spot in the order, which had Luis Urias in the leadoff spot for the first time, Jedd Gyroko batting third and Avisail Garcia serving as the designated hitter.
"We want to get him off his feet a little bit," Counsell said of Garcia. "We've asked Avi to play center field and he's done a really good job. We also understand that it's taken something from him physically, a little bit."
Murphy ppdate
With bench coach Pat Murphy back home in Phoenix continuing the recovery process after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month, pitching coach Chris Hook and hitting coach Andy Haines shared managerial duties after Counsell was tossed from the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.
"I've been collaborating with Andy and Chris," Counsell said. "But we miss Murph, there's no question about it."
Murphy and Counsell have been in regular contact during his recovery and players have been having conversations with him, too. Counsell isn't sure whether his long-time friend and former college coach will be able to return to the team this season.
"He's doing well," Counsell said. "He started a small exercise program but his prescription is to rest right now and that's what he needs to do so we don't have a timetable for him to return."
On deck
The Brewers' four-game series with the Pirates continues Saturday night with left-hander Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.52 ERA) facing Pittsburgh right-hander JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.80). Anderson has recorded quality starts in his past two outings, holding the Twins and Reds to three combined runs on 10 hits over 12 innings. Brubaker held the Brewers to two runs in four innings and struck out six last weekend in Pittsburgh.
