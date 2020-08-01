Brewers-Cardinals weekend series postponed after more Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

"Out of an abundance of caution, we got any staff that was in the visiting clubhouse tested," Stearns said. "We also did a very robust and very deep cleaning of the visiting clubhouse, as we would in really any circumstance after a team leaves and before a subsequent team enters. Frankly, we were fortunate that more Cardinals didn't come over to the clubhouse and over to the stadium on their off day."

The Cardinals were still isolated in their downtown Milwaukee hotel Saturday, undergoing further testing and contact tracing in the hope of preventing an outbreak like the one that has sidelined the Miami Marlins for the last week.

The Brewers held a workout a Miller Park on Saturday, allowing pitchers to stay on schedule. The workout also provided an opportunity for players to remind each other about the importance of adhering to baseball's health and safety protocols, especially with growing concern over whether or not baseball will be able to continue playing its season.

In a year of uncertainty, Stearns is sure of one thing: he wants baseball to keep going.

"If we can do this safely I want to go forward," Stearns said. "We have to be vigilant, and we have to follow our protocols.