Brewers-Cardinals weekend series postponed after more Cardinals test positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals won't be playing this weekend at Miller Park.
After it was determined Saturday morning that the 6 p.m. game wouldn't be played, it was announced Sunday's doubleheader was postponed as well.
Four more positive tests among members of the Cardinals' traveling party forced Major League Baseball to make the decision, a day after two positive tests wiped out the teams' Friday night meeting.
It's an unfortunate and frustrating development but David Stearns, the Brewers' president of baseball operations, said he understood MLB's decision during a video conference with reporters Saturday afternoon.
"We understand that Major League Baseball needs as much information as possible before making decisions about cancelling games," Stearns said. "We're prepared to play each and every single day until we're told otherwise and that's the way we're going to approach it."
According to reports, the first two negative tests belong to Cardinals players. A third player was among those receiving positive results Saturday morning, with the other three belonging to members of the coaching staff.
None have waived their right to medical privacy, allowing for them to be identified.
Stearns said some members of the Cardinals' coaching staff came to Miller Park during the teams' mutual off day on Thursday but stressed there was no contact with anybody from the Brewers' organization, including members of the visiting clubhouse staff.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we got any staff that was in the visiting clubhouse tested," Stearns said. "We also did a very robust and very deep cleaning of the visiting clubhouse, as we would in really any circumstance after a team leaves and before a subsequent team enters. Frankly, we were fortunate that more Cardinals didn't come over to the clubhouse and over to the stadium on their off day."
The Cardinals were still isolated in their downtown Milwaukee hotel Saturday, undergoing further testing and contact tracing in the hope of preventing an outbreak like the one that has sidelined the Miami Marlins for the last week.
The Brewers held a workout a Miller Park on Saturday, allowing pitchers to stay on schedule. The workout also provided an opportunity for players to remind each other about the importance of adhering to baseball's health and safety protocols, especially with growing concern over whether or not baseball will be able to continue playing its season.
In a year of uncertainty, Stearns is sure of one thing: he wants baseball to keep going.
"If we can do this safely I want to go forward," Stearns said. "We have to be vigilant, and we have to follow our protocols.
"They are there for a reason, and we’ve continued to stress that we’re all responsible for this. This is not on any one person or any group of people to enforce. We are all adults and we all have to take individual responsibility to protect each other and ourselves. We have all the resources to do so. We have devoted, as an organization, a tremendous amount of resources to keeping everyone safe.
"It’s incumbent upon all of us to do our part and act responsibly.”
