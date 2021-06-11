Brewers capitalize on Pirates' control problems

This was the first time Woodruff had allowed multiple homers in a 2021 appearance.

“I knew coming in that this was going to be a tough lineup,” Woodruff said. “I know they don’t strike out a lot. It’s a contact-oriented team. They try to get a lot of action on the bases. I knew that they were going to be aggressive early, and I knew I just had to make some pitches early and just try to get some quick outs.”

Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 15th save in as many opportunities.

Pirates starter Chase De Jong allowed two runs and four hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked four.

From the infirmary

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said third baseman Travis Shaw’s dislocated left shoulder likely will keep the 31-year-old unavailable until sometime in August.

Counsell said the initial plan is to see whether Shaw can recover without needing surgery.

Shaw, 31, is batting .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games.