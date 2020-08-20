Brewers can't solve Jose Berrios, lose rubber match to Twins and fall below .500

"That was a big boost," Woodruff said.

Milwaukee's defense came up big again in the fifth. Woodruff allowed three straight one-out singles, loading the bases for Nelson Cruz who chopped a 1-2 sinker to second baseman Keston Hiura for an inning-ending double play.

Woodruff wasn't as fortunate in the sixth. Rosairo led off with a single and Sano followed with a walk, bringing Woodruff's day to an end. He was charged with a second run later in the inning when Adrianza made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly off reliever Freddy Peralta.

"The walk to Sano at the end, that's an at-bat he's got to do better," Counsell said. "I thought he had a legit, real good chance to get through six today in pretty good shape. He did give up some hits today, more than usual, but I thought he pitched well."

Thursday snapped a two-start string of being unable to get out of the fifth inning but with seven earned runs during that stretch, Woodruff has looked little like the ace-in-the-making the Brewers saw last season before his oblique injury.

"I feel like I'm hurting myself by getting myself into this trouble," Woodruff said. "This was another night where I could have gotten into the sixth and hopefully into the seventh but I'm just not doing it."