Brewers can't solve Jose Berrios, lose rubber match to Twins and fall below .500

MINNEAPOLIS — Brandon Woodruff didn't have his A-game but still held the powerful and dangerous Minnesota Twins offense to just two runs.
It just wasn't enough as the Milwaukee Brewers' offense fell silent in a 7-1 loss Thursday night at Target Field.
Milwaukee's lineup mustered all of five hits, and just one against Twins starter Jose Berrios, who struck out nine while allowing only one walk over six shutout innings.
"I thought he was pretty good," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the Twins' All-Star right-hander. "His breaking ball today was just in the zone way more than we had seen on video. He did a really nice job with his breaking ball. That's why he was good tonight."
Woodruff, himself an All-Star last season, breezed through his first two innings including strikeouts of Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano to open the second. He'd thrown 30 pitches when he came out for the third but after retiring Ehire Adrianza on three pitches, Ildemaro Vargas tripled to center then scored when Ryan Jeffers followed with a base hit to left.
Rosario singled with one out in the fourth but was thrown out at home trying to score on Sano's double. Shortstop Orlando Arcia made a perfect relay throw to catcher Manny Pina to catch Rosario.
The Twins challenged the call, which was upheld.
"That was a big boost," Woodruff said.
Milwaukee's defense came up big again in the fifth. Woodruff allowed three straight one-out singles, loading the bases for Nelson Cruz who chopped a 1-2 sinker to second baseman Keston Hiura for an inning-ending double play.
Woodruff wasn't as fortunate in the sixth. Rosairo led off with a single and Sano followed with a walk, bringing Woodruff's day to an end. He was charged with a second run later in the inning when Adrianza made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly off reliever Freddy Peralta.
"The walk to Sano at the end, that's an at-bat he's got to do better," Counsell said. "I thought he had a legit, real good chance to get through six today in pretty good shape. He did give up some hits today, more than usual, but I thought he pitched well."
Thursday snapped a two-start string of being unable to get out of the fifth inning but with seven earned runs during that stretch, Woodruff has looked little like the ace-in-the-making the Brewers saw last season before his oblique injury.
"I feel like I'm hurting myself by getting myself into this trouble," Woodruff said. "This was another night where I could have gotten into the sixth and hopefully into the seventh but I'm just not doing it."
Justin Smoak's seventh-inning solo home run off Tyler Duffy made it a 2-1 game. The Twins went ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the inning on Cruz's ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot to center on a first-pitch hanging curveball from Peralta, who allowed three hits with three strikeouts and didn't walk a batter in two innings.
"He made a mistake to Cruz, just kind of lazy breaking ball first pitch to a really good hitter that's done that to a lot of people," Counsell said. "But Freddy pitched well."
The Twins broke the game open in the eighth with three runs off Angel Perdomo.
With two on thanks to a one-out walk by Adrianza and a rare fielding error by third baseman Eric Sogard, Perdomo hit Jeffers with a 3-2 fastball then walked Max Kepler to make it a 5-1 game.
Two pitches later, Polanco doubled to right, driving in two more.
"He's got to throw more strikes to be successful," Counsell said. "The ball's not being hit hard when it's being hit, and he's striking people out. We've got to get them in the zone a little more, otherwise, you put yourself (in a position) where a ball like the one that Polanco hit is going to cost you a bunch of runs."
Knebel placed on IL
Corey Knebel's rough return from Tommy John surgery hit another bump when the right-handed reliever was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.
Knebel has appeared in nine games this season, posting a whopping 9.45 ERA with seven strikeouts, four walks and 11 hits allowed in 6⅔ innings.
Milwaukee recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from Appleton. In his first stint with the Brewers this season, Mathias went 5-for-16 with two RBIs and a stolen base in six appearances.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!