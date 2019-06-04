MILWAUKEE — How bad were things for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night? So bad that utility man Hernan Perez was their best pitcher.
Garrett Cooper had two hits and scored twice during Miami's franchise-record, 11-run fifth inning, helping the Marlins pound the Brewers 16-0.
Cooper matched a career high with four hits and scored four times, leading the way as last-place Miami rolled to its 12th win in its last 17 games. Cooper, Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered, and rookie Harold Ramirez continued his hot start with two hits and two RBIs.
Every player in Miami's starting lineup had at least one hit, scored at least once and drove in at least one run. Even pitcher Pablo López got into the act, hitting an RBI double in the fifth that drew a hearty round of boos from the Miller Park crowd of 25,364.
Milwaukee had won five of seven. But it was shut down by López (4-5) and three relievers, finishing with six hits in its worst loss of the season.
It was already 4-0 when Chase Anderson (3-1) was pulled after four ineffective innings. And it only got worse for the Brewers from there.
Miami collected three doubles and six singles while sending 15 batters to the plate in the fifth. After Castro struck out, nine consecutive batters reached safely before Ramirez grounded out for the second out.
Cooper, a sixth-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2013, led off with a single and scored on Ramirez's double. He also singled in López and scored on Castro's double, making it 13-0.
When the inning ended on Jorge Alfaro's strikeout against Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee's second pitcher of the inning, the crowd cheered sarcastically. Brewers manager Craig Counsell turned to Pérez for the ninth, and he worked a perfect inning in his sixth career pitching appearance.
López matched a career high with seven strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and walked one.
Brewers infielder Travis Shaw (right wrist strain) was activated from the injured list. He started at third and went 2-for-3 with a walk.
Nelson returns
It has been almost two years since Jimmy Nelson pitched for the Brewers in a game that mattered.
So yeah, he knows he's going to be emotional when he takes the mound today against Miami on his 30th birthday.
"I woke up really early this morning, couldn't really sleep," Nelson said before Tuesday's game. "I'm just real anxious, excited about it. It's always nice to be back in a familiar place with all your brothers."
Nelson is stepping into the rotation once again after Milwaukee placed Jhoulys Chacín (back) and Gio González (arm fatigue) on the injured list Sunday.
Nelson was working on a breakout season in 2017 when he injured his pitching shoulder diving back to first after rounding the base on a single. He had surgery and missed last year.