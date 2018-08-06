MILWAUKEE — Corey Knebel was going fastball all the way.
Unfortunately, for the Milwaukee Brewers reliever, Nolan Arenado caught up to the pitch.
Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning off Knebel and the Colorado Rockies beat the Brewers 5-4 on Sunday, with Milwaukee's attempt at a second last-gasp rally ending on an overturned replay review.
Arenado’s 29th homer of the season helped the Rockies avoid a three-game sweep at Miller Park.
“I wasn’t going to let him beat my curveball,” Knebel told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I got to 3-0 and I was thinking there were two outs, he’s a great hitter and there’s another great hitter on deck (Trevor Story) so I’d rather have him beat me than walk him.
“I threw two good strikes to get 3-2, (Erik) Kratz called a fastball up which was right where I wanted to be but I missed it, middle-middle. It was a good pitch for him to hit and he took care of it.”
With Colorado closer Wade Davis struggling, the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth off Adam Ottavino in a save situation. Given a second chance, newly acquired reliever Seunghwan Oh closed out the Brewers in the 11th.
Scott Oberg (7-0) got the win, allowing a hit erased by a double play in the 10th.
Nothing came easy, though.
Oh allowed a hit to Travis Shaw to lead off the 11th. After getting Ryan Braun to fly out, Jonathan Schoop singled to put men on first and second.
Kratz then hit a grounder, and Schoop was forced out at second. Kratz was initially ruled safe at first, but it took 58 seconds to overturn the call on video review, ending the game on the double play.
“Didn’t see it, I assume they got it right,” Kratz said. “We have to assume they got it right.”
It was Oh’s first save since coming from Toronto in a July 26 trade.
Arenado saved a run in the sixth with some nifty glove work. With runners on the corners and two outs, the third baseman snagged Braun’s chopper moving backward in the hole to his left, then spun and fired a strike to first.
"You don't really think about it until you watch the replay," Arenado said. "It's hard to impress Bud because he's been around a long time, but he even said it's one of the greatest plays he's ever seen from me.
“These games, they’ve been extremely stressful. They’ve been tough on us. We needed to win that game.”
Davis, who blew consecutive save opportunities on Thursday and Friday, could only watch Ottavino do the same in a wild ninth inning.
“He had some unfortunate happenings around him,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.
Trailing 4-1, Mike Moustakas led off with a homer for the Brewers. After an out, Braun reached on a catcher’s interference call, and with two outs and two strikes, Ottavino threw a wild pitch that Kratz swung at.
Kratz reached first on the swinging strikeout, and with new life, Orlando Arcia doubled to score Braun. With Kratz on third, Ottavino uncorked another wild pitch, allowing Kratz to score, tying it at 4-all and sending the game to extra innings.
The blown save erased a sterling outing by Rockies starter Jon Gray.
He allowed one run over eight innings, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out eight, including the final three batters he faced. In his past four starts, Gray has dropped his ERA more than a full point to 4.73 by allowing just five runs over 29 2/3 innings.
Trevor Story homered for the third straight game with a three-run shot off Brewers starter Wade Miley in the fifth.
Story now has four homers over his last three games, including two in Saturday night's loss, and 24 on the season. In seven games against the Brewers this season, he's hit seven homers to go along with 18 RBIs.
Lyles acquired
The Brewers claimed right-hander Jordan Lyles off waivers from San Diego prior to the game. The 27-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 24 appearances, including eight starts, this season.
Brewers general manager David Stearns expects to activate Lyles on Tuesday or Wednesday. Milwaukee has a day off today before starting a three-game series against San Diego.
Trainer's room
Lorenzo Cain and Jesus Aguilar each had scheduled days off, but appeared as pinch hitters.