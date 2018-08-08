MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson couldn’t hold a 4-0 lead and the bullpen didn’t hold up at all Tuesday night.
Manuel Margot homered, tripled, singled and drove in five runs, helping the San Diego Padres overcome an early deficit and beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-5 at Miller Park. Franmil Reyes added three RBIs for the Padres.
“None of our pitchers put up zeros tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “(The Padres) swung the bat well. There was some loud contact, for sure.”
Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas staked Milwaukee to a 4-0 first-inning lead with a pair of two-run homers — Aguilar’s team-best 27th and Moustakas’ 22nd and second as a Brewer.
The Brewers (65-51) fell 2½ games behind the Chicago Cubs (66-47) in the National League Central Division.
Padres starter Clayton Richard settled down and allowed just one run over the next four innings. Phil Maton, Matt Strahm, Craig Stammen, Robert Stock and Trey Wingenter combined for five scoreless innings of relief.
Strahm (3-3) struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth for the victory.
Margot hit a two-run single in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and a tying sacrifice fly in the sixth. He had an RBI triple in the ninth and continued home on a throwing error for the final run.
Reyes, who had a solo homer in the fourth, doubled in two runs with two outs in the seventh off All-Star Josh Hader (4-1) to give the Padres their first lead at 7-5.
“I thought Josh was good,” Counsell said. “He almost got himself out of that jam.”
Hunter Renfroe’s 10th homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, made it 9-5.
After two scoreless innings, the Padres scored in each of the next seven innings. Anderson couldn’t hold the early lead, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 4⅔ innings.
Davies on mend
Right-hander Zach Davies’ rehab went well Monday at Class AAA Colorado Springs, allowing one run on five hits in 4⅔ innings, throwing 79 pitches. He is expected to make at least one more rehab start.
“We’re 70 days into a DL stint and before that, he was out another three weeks, so he’s missed a good 90 days worth of mound time,” Counsell said. “Just getting him back on the mound every five days is important.”
Albers on DL
The Brewers placed right-handed reliever Matt Albers on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring.
His spot was replaced on the roster by right-hander Jordan Lyles, claimed off waivers Sunday from San Diego.
Albers was 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA in his first 21 appearances this season, but later went on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. He missed 40 games, and has allowed 10 runs in 1⅔ innings spanning four outings since he’s returned, including four home runs.
- In a swap of minor leaguers, the Brewers announced they acquired Class A right-hander Sal Biasi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Class AAA right-hander Jon Perrin.
- The Brewers claimed hard-throwing right-hander Ariel Hernandez off waivers from the Dodgers.
Hernandez, whose fastball hits 98 mph, has posted a 2.52 ERA in 50 innings over 37 appearances in the upper minors this season. He walked 22 in 24⅓ innings with the Cincinnati Reds last season.
Attendance passes 2M
With Tuesday’s crowd of 27,664, the Brewers surpassed 2 million in attendance in the 58th home game of the season and are on pace for 2.81 million.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (10-4, 3.89) makes his team-leading 25th start on Wednesday night. In his previous start, Chacin allowed nine runs on five hits with four walks in 4⅓ innings in a 21-5 loss to the Dodgers. He is 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 career games against San Diego.
San Diego right-hander Brett Kennedy was selected from Class AAA El Paso and is scheduled to make his debut Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Kennedy was 10-0 with 2.72 ERA in 16 starts at El Paso. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts.
“We didn’t bring him up for one outing and that’s it; we bought him up with that anticipation of ‘Let’s see what you can do here,’” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He’s earned that right. You don’t see too many 2 ERA’s in the PCL. You won’t see guys who have won pretty much every game they’ve pitched in the PCL. He’s earned the right to pitch here.”