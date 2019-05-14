Keston Hiura is getting his chance.
Hiura, the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect, is in the Brewers' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Hiura will start at second base and bat seventh.
The promotion comes less than two years after Milwaukee selected Hiura, 22, with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. Hiura made an immediate impression, posting a 1.339 OPS for the Brewers' Arizona Rookie League team. He then slashed .372/.422/.611 with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs and an .850 OPS in 27 games for Class A Wisconsin.
After posting a .911 OPS in 50 games for Class A Carolina last season, the Brewers promoted Hiura to Class AA Biloxi at midseason. His numbers dropped slightly (.272/.339/.416) but he earned Most Valuable Players of the Arizona Fall League after posting a .933 OPS with five home runs and 33 RBIs in 23 games.
Hiura opened the 2019 season at Class AAA San Antonio. He appeared in 37 games for the Missions, batting .333 with a 1.106 OPS and was fourth among Class AAA players with 11 home runs in 147 plate appearances.
To make room for Hiura on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee designated infielder Cory Spangenberg for assignment. Slumping infielder Travis Shaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right wrist, clearing space on the Brewers' active roster.
After sitting out all three games against the Chicago Cubs and their left-handed starters last weekend for what manager Craig Counsell called a "mental break," Shaw went 0-for-3 in a 7-4 loss to the Phillies Monday night, dropping his average to .163 for the season.
Mike Moustakas, who moved to second base after signing a one-year, $10 million contract at the start of spring training, moved back to third base for Tuesday night's game, allowing Hiura to take over at second.