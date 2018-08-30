Shuffling their roster for fresh arms in advance of roster expansions for September, the Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have sent down two pitchers and called up two others.
Sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs were Freddy Peralta and Taylor Williams, who both pitched on Wednesday night and therefore would be unavailable for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Called up from Colorado Springs were Jacob Barnes and Aaron Brooks.
In addition, pitcher Ariel Hernandez was designated for assignment.
All are right-handed pitchers.
With the transactions, the Brewers' 40-man roster remains at capacity.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that the Reds activated All-Star first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list before Thursday's game.
Votto had been out since Aug. 17 with a sore right knee, which was hit by a pitch on Aug. 4. Votto is hitting .284 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs over 118 games.
The Reds also optioned outfielder Preston Tucker to Triple-A Louisville, recalled right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from Louisville and placed right-hander Robert Stephenson on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.