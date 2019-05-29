MINNEAPOLIS — Pitchers Zach Davies and Devin Smeltzer both turned in impressive starts Tuesday.
Only Smeltzer could smile at the end of the night.
Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 for a split of the two-game series.
Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors. The 23-year-old got his chance this week after the Twins put pitcher Michael Pineda on the injured list with right knee tendinitis.
"It's everything I've dreamed of. I've worked for this my whole life, been through a lot and it all came true today," he said after tearful hugs from 21 family members outside the clubhouse, including an extended embrace with his wife, Brianne.
"I joked with my wife after the game, 'I think that's the most calm I've ever been.' I'm usually very high energy," he said. "Tonight, I felt like I'd done it a million times."
Smeltzer probably had that many dreams, or more, about baseball success while building to this moment.
"I know that tomorrow, between the lines, may not happen. It's been told to me before, and I don't take a day for granted out there," he said. "So I put a lot into that, and my family goes with that, and pretty much everything I've been through has turned into hard work and determination and putting my nose down and working a lot and just keep pushing," he said.
Smeltzer allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. Showing a funky, three-quarter style delivery, the lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes.
Smeltzer left with the game scoreless and got a no-decision.
Davies allowed five hits and struck out four in six shutout innings, but Milwaukee’s bullpen couldn’t follow his lead, allowing all five Minnesota runs in the seventh inning.
In nine combined starts at Class AA Pensacola and Class AAA Rochester, Smeltzer was 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA. Facing the Brewers, he retired his final eight batters, striking out Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich to end the sixth.
Smeltzer danced around damage in the second, third and fourth innings when, with a runner on base, the final out each inning was a catch on the warning track.
The Twins got Smeltzer last July in a trade that sent second baseman Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario homered and Max Kepler added a two-run double for Minnesota, which has won 12 of 14 and owns the best record in the majors.
Keston Hiura and Yasmani Grandal homered late for the Brewers.
Rosario capped a five-run seventh inning with a two-run drive off Junior Guerra. It was the Twins’ 56th home run in May, setting a franchise record for a month.
It came after C.J. Cron doubled off Guerra to make it 3-0. Kepler, named American League Player of the Week, doubled in two runs earlier in the inning against Alex Claudio (1-2).
Matt Magill (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning and Ryne Harper got the final out for his first career save.
In the fourth, Kepler made a leaping grab at the wall, lost the ball in the transfer and doubled up Ryan Braun at second base. Milwaukee unsuccessfully challenged the catch and is 1-6 in replay challenges this season.
Successful starters
Smeltzer is the fourth Twins starter in team history to throw at least six shutout innings in his major league debut. Andrew Albers, Anthony Swarzak and Eric Milton are the others.
From the infirmary
Brewers right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, who was nearly hit in the head by a line drive Monday and fell back at an awkward angle, said he feels fine. ... Entering Tuesday, Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw (right wrist) was 2-for-19 in his first five games on a Class AAA rehab assignment with six strikeouts. Manager Craig Counsell said there is no timetable for his return. ... Twins center fielder Byron Buxton left in the second inning with a bruised right knee after crashing hard into the fence in front of the bullpens as he tried to catch a second-inning triple by Grandal. Tended to by a trainer, Buxton appeared to walk and jog OK, but was removed. He is day to day.
Up next
The Brewers are off Wednesday and will send right-hander Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.25) to the hill Thursday for the start of a four-game series in Pittsburgh. The Pirates plan to go with right-hander Joe Musgrove (3-5. 4.27).