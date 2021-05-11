 Skip to main content
Brewers, Bucks both raising fan capacity to 50% as coronavirus crisis ebbs
American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers will raise their fan capacity to 50% at American Family Field starting on Saturday, with the Milwaukee Bucks to follow suit later in the month when the NBA playoffs get underway at Fiserv Forum. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks are both bringing more fans back into their buildings as the coronavirus crisis ebbs.

The clubs announced separately on Tuesday that they will raise their fan capacity limits to 50%. The Brewers will do it at American Family Field starting Saturday. The Bucks will do it for the upcoming NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the two teams had worked with city health officials for their previous limits — 25% for the Brewers and almost 18% for the Bucks. 

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said the teams have been vigilant about good safety practices.

The Brewers had been allowing fans to fill 25% of the seats at American Family Field. The team's home stadium, which was known as Miller Park until this year, has a seating capacity of 41,900.

The NBA playoffs start May 22. Bucks President Peter Feigin said it's important that fans continue to wear masks and follow other safety protocols.

The Bucks didn’t allow any fans into home games until mid-February. They worked their way up to 10% of the seating capacity and then increased the total to 18% on March 20.

Fiserv Forum going to 50% of capacity means the Bucks should have about 9,000 fans for each home playoff game.

