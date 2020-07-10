Brewers' Brandon Woodruff primarily focused on improving secondary pitches

"The lightning struck in the outfield and you think of the movie," Counsell said. "For an intrasquad game on day two of this whole thing, it was definitely the moment of the day.”

Entertaining as it was, it was also the kind of moment Woodruff hopes to use to continue his development as one of the game's best young pitchers.

"You got to see what you (usually) see from the dugout," Woodruff said of facing Yelich. "He does not even budge at breaking stuff. He's such a good hitter — we're talking about one of the best hitters on planet Earth right now, he's not just an average Joe. Coming in after the game, I was talking to him about what he saw. He sees breaking pitches like that out of the hand pretty well, so that let me know it was something I could definitely work on."

An 11th-round pick out of Mississippi State in the 2014 draft and the Brewers' 2016 minor league pitcher of the year, Woodruff began establishing himself as a cornerstone of the franchise's future in 2018, going 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA while working primarily as a multi-inning reliever.