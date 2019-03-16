Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up two hits over five scoreless innings, striking out seven as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Friday.
A run-scoring single by Mike Moustakas followed two batters later by a two-run double from Eric Thames got Milwaukee going in the first inning.
Ryan Braun had two hits. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a friend of star outfielder Christian Yelich, worked out with the Brewers.
Eric Lauer, San Diego's first-round draft pick in 2016, threw four innings of hitless relief, striking out six.