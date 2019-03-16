Try 3 months for $3
Brandon Woodruff throws, AP photo

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee.

 JEFF ROBERSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff gave up two hits over five scoreless innings, striking out seven as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Friday.

A run-scoring single by Mike Moustakas followed two batters later by a two-run double from Eric Thames got Milwaukee going in the first inning.

Ryan Braun had two hits. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a friend of star outfielder Christian Yelich, worked out with the Brewers.

Eric Lauer, San Diego's first-round draft pick in 2016, threw four innings of hitless relief, striking out six.

