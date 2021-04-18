Brewers' Brandon Woodruff gears up to face Padres' heavy-hitting lineup

MILWAUKEE — After losing 6-5 in 10 innings to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday to finish their homestand 3-3, the Milwaukee Brewers packed their bags for a six-game road swing that starts Monday night in San Diego.

Waiting for them is a Padres team that made some pretty significant additions during the offseason, serving notice that they are dead set on knocking the NL West-rival Los Angeles Dodgers off of their championship perch.

Petco Park was jam-packed and amped up over the weekend as the Dodgers made their first visit of the season. Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff expects a similar atmosphere when he takes the mound to start the series opener.

"It's going to be a pretty good series," Woodruff said. "I know (the Dodgers series) was emotional for them, linking up for the first time, but I think anytime you go out, you want everybody's best."

Woodruff has been at his best through three starts this season. In 17 innings, he's allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out 19. His last time out, he held the Chicago Cubs to one run on three hits while striking out six over six innings.