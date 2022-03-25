Brewers' Brandon Woodruff battered by Diamondbacks

Brandon Woodruff allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in a 10-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Cactus League on Thursday.

Brandon Woodruff pitched for the first time this spring. The Brewers right-hander started, was removed with two outs in the second and returned to the mound for the third and fourth innings under the spring-only, re-entry rule.

In all, Woodruff went three innings, giving up six hits and four runs, including a home run to Arizona’s Josh Rojas. He posted a 2.56 ERA last season, striking out 211 batters in 179 1-3 innings and finishing fifth in voting for the National League Cy Young Award, which was won by teammate Corbin Burnes.

“I kinda stunk,” Woodruff said after the outing. “The execution comes along as you get some more game reps. I think with the different type of spring training, in terms of the shortness, you’re ready for multiples, three, four innings. The game competition gets the rhythm going.

He said he has no concerns and particularly noted the new slider he’s working on, but still: “I don’t like to stink.”

Jonathan Singleton and David Dahl homered for the Brewers (3-2).