Brewers blow 4-run lead in loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

A day after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth in what became an 11-inning loss, Pittsburgh delivered a bit of payback thanks to a shaky performance by the Milwaukee bullpen.

“That’s why you take this job, fun nights like that,” first-year Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Really proud of our group. Resilient in coming back. I think that’s the one thing our fans are going to learn about this group is they don’t give up. They haven’t. We’ve clawed back in every single game. Extremely resilient.”

Cole Tucker went 2-for-4 for the Pirates, including a double leading off the eighth against Bobby Wahl (0-1). With one out and Tucker on third, Frazier sent the second pitch he saw from Wahl halfway up one of the tarps covering the seats in right field at empty PNC Park.

“You watch guys down the line, they’re busting their (tails),” Shelton said. “There’s a lot of good things that happen and it showed up tonight. It showed up late. We put ourselves in situations. Big hit by Tucker ... Frazier gets a hold of it. There’s so many good things.”