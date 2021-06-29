Brewers blast 10-run eighth-inning to rout Cubs in series opener

"That was probably one of the best wins that I've been a part of," said Adames, who reached the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays last season. "And it's just the regular season. That was like the playoffs, you know what I mean? That was impressive."

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost four straight.

"I thought we played phenomenal baseball the whole game right there till that bottom of the eighth," manager David Ross said.

That's when everything fell apart for the Cubs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled home Peterson to break a 4-all tie and start the Brewers' eighth-inning flurry. Bradley's RBI double came after Ryan Tepera (0-2) issued consecutive one-out walks to Peterson and Hiura.

The Brewers poured it on from there.

Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and Luis Urías delivered an RBI double that made it 7-4. After Trevor Megill replaced Tepera and intentionally walked Christian Yelich, Adames homered to left-center.

Peterson added an RBI double and Hiura connected against Megill later in the inning. By the time the inning was over, the Cubs had resorted to putting infielder Eric Sogard on the mound.