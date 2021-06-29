Brewers blast 10-run eighth-inning to rout Cubs in series opener

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers earned their sixth straight win by producing their biggest inning since manager Craig Counsell's playing days.
Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth that lifted the Brewers to a 14-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.
The Brewers hadn't scored that many runs in a single inning since getting 10 in the first in an 11-7 triumph at Washington on April 18, 2010. That particular 10-run outburst included a grand slam from Counsell, who was playing shortstop that day.
"I remember it was a long time ago," Counsell quipped. "That was a good day also."
Avisaíl García homered and drove in three runs for the Brewers. Jace Peterson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Hiura had two hits and four RBIs.
The Brewers extended their NL Central lead to four games by winning amid a raucous atmosphere at American Family Field, with Cubs fans appearing to make up over half the crowd of 30,251.
"That was probably one of the best wins that I've been a part of," said Adames, who reached the World Series with the Tampa Bay Rays last season. "And it's just the regular season. That was like the playoffs, you know what I mean? That was impressive."
Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost four straight.
"I thought we played phenomenal baseball the whole game right there till that bottom of the eighth," manager David Ross said.
That's when everything fell apart for the Cubs.
Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled home Peterson to break a 4-all tie and start the Brewers' eighth-inning flurry. Bradley's RBI double came after Ryan Tepera (0-2) issued consecutive one-out walks to Peterson and Hiura.
The Brewers poured it on from there.
Tyrone Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and Luis Urías delivered an RBI double that made it 7-4. After Trevor Megill replaced Tepera and intentionally walked Christian Yelich, Adames homered to left-center.
Peterson added an RBI double and Hiura connected against Megill later in the inning. By the time the inning was over, the Cubs had resorted to putting infielder Eric Sogard on the mound.
"We were all talking amongst each other, and I think that's the first time I know that I've seen going from your eighth-inning guy to a position player (pitching) in the same inning," Bradley said. "I've never seen it. It was an unbelievable run by our team."
Milwaukee broke the game open after the Cubs left the bases loaded in the top half of the eighth against Devin Williams (5-1).
After retiring the first two Cubs batters, Williams allowed a double to Sogard and issued consecutive walks to Sergio Alcántara and Jose Lobaton.
Williams then fell behind 2-0 against pinch-hitter Rafael Ortega before getting him to ground to first on a 3-2 pitch.
"I think that was the key for us to win the game, keeping the bases loaded," Adames said. "The guys showed in the bottom of the eighth with that energy."
The Cubs also left the bases loaded in the second and had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at third with one out in the seventh.
Chicago trailed 4-2 before Wisdom's pinch-hit homer off Brad Boxberger in the seventh.
Freddy Peralta pitched six effective innings for the Brewers, settling down after Happ's two-run shot in the first. He struck out eight and walked four.
Chicago's Kyle Hendricks allowed four runs in seven innings. When the Brewers scored twice in the bottom of the first, it ended Hendricks' streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.
Hendricks had won each of his last eight starts.
From the infirmary
Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day due to tightness in his left calf. Wong said he got hurt Saturday while chasing a fly ball that García caught in shallow right field. “I’ve felt better every single day,” Wong said regarding his possible return. “Maybe tomorrow, but I think Wednesday is more of a reliable timeline for it.”
Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo rested after tightness on the left side of his lower back caused him to leave their game with the Los Angeles Dodgers a night earlier.
Roster moves
Milwaukee recalled utilityman Pablo Reyes from Class AAA Nashville, optioned right-hander Ryan Weber to Nashville and outrighted outfielder Derek Fisher to Nashville.
Chicago recalled Megill from Class AAA Iowa and sent right-hander Tommy Nance to Des Moines.
Up next
Right-hander Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Cubs and right-hander Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.89) is slated to start for the Brewers on Tuesday night.
Midseason showdown: Brewers in top form as Cubs come to town for latest chapter in NL Central rivalry
PITCHING PROBABLES
For now, manager Craig Counsell has his top three starters lined up for the series but that could change if he decides to give Corbin Burnes an extra day of rest following his outing last Friday.
Monday: RHP Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.11 ERA) vs RHP Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.84 ERA)
Peralta (above) is 2-0 with a 1.80 in three starts against the Cubs this season and 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in nine career appearances (four starts) against Chicago.
Hendricks has long been a thorn in the Brewers' side and owns a 10-6 record and 2.73 ERA in 25 career starts, including a 2.90 ERA in 12 career starts in Milwaukee, but he hasn't earned a victory at American Family Field since April 8, 2017. He's faced the Brewers twice in 2021, allowing just two runs while striking out 12 over 12 innings of work.
Tuesday: RHP Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.89 ERA) vs RHP Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA)
Davies returns to Milwaukee, where he went 22-21 with a 4.65 ERA in 61 starts for the Brewers over five seasons, to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Padres in November 2019.
Woodruff has held the Cubs to a single run while striking out 22 in 19 innings over three starts this season and is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) in his career.
Wednesday: TBA vs. RHP Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.32)
Counsell announced before the game Monday that Corbin Burnes wouldn't start until Thursday in Pittsburgh, leaving an open spot in the rotation for the series finale.
How the first two games play out will determine who gets the nod Wednesday afternoon.
"We're going to wait and see what happens to figure that day out," Counsell said.
The Cubs, meanwhile, turn to right-hander Jake Arrieta on Wednesday.
Arrieta is 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against Brewers this season and 9-9 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 career starts against Milwaukee, including a 4-2 record and 3.04 ERA in eight starts at American Family Field.
FOLLOW THE ACTION
If you go: With American Family Field back to full capacity, tickets are available for all three games and can be purchased at Brewers.com.
If you don't: As usual, all three games will be broadcast both on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network. Cubs fans in the Madison area can listen to the Cubs Radio Network broadcasts on 1070 AM. In addition, Wednesday afternoon's game will be carried by MLB Network.
2021 MEETINGS — BREWERS LEAD, 6-3
April 5: Cubs 5, Brewers 3
Trevor Williams (above) took a perfect game into the sixth inning in his Cubs debut while Brett Anderson gave up three home runs in the fourth as the Brewers dropped their third consecutive game.
April 6: Brewers 4, Cubs 0
Milwaukee's offense snapped out of its season-opening slump when Travis Shaw (above) hit a three-run home run in the first inning, which proved to be more than enough for Freddy Peralta, who held the Cubs to just one hit while striking out eight over five innings.
April 7: Brewers 4, Cubs 2 (10 innings)
Brandon Woodruff (above) and Kyle Hendricks put on a pitching clinic while Lorenzo Cain's first multi-homer game in four years helped the Brewers clinch their first series victory of the season.
April 12: Brewers 6, Cubs 3
Freddy Peralta allowed his first earned run of the season when Kris Bryant hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead, but Milwaukee's offense responded with a six-run sixth, sparked by Luis Urias' pinch-hit, three-run double.
April 13: Cubs 3, Brewers 2
After he was hit by a pitch from a Milwaukee pitcher for the third time this season earlier in the game, Willson Contreras (above) got his payback with a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.
April 14: Brewers 7, Cubs 0
A pair of first-inning runs provided a rare early lead for Corbin Burnes (above), who struck out 10 over six shutout innings and helped his own cause with a two-run single in the sixth.
April 23: Cubs 15, Brewers 2
Brett Anderson threw just 11 pitches before leaving the game with a strained right hamstring and the Cubs hit four home runs to extend their winning streak to four games in a series-opening rout at Wrigley Field. The Brewers were held to two run on six hits by Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks (above), who struck out six over six innings.
April 24: Brewers 4, Cubs 3
Freddy Peralta (above) struck out seven over four innings and Manny Piña's two-run home run in the seventh broke a 2-2 tie as the Brewers bounced back from their worst loss of the season.
April 25: Brewers 6, Cubs 0
Travis Shaw's bases-loaded walk in the first inning was the difference through a six-inning pitchers' duel between Brandon Woodruff (above) and Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Both allowed just two hits and struck out eight, but while Milwaukee's bullpen followed with three scoreless frames, the Cubs' pen allowed five in the ninth and the Brewers clinched their third series victory against Chicago in as many tries this season.