Brewers blank Rockies to complete three-game sweep

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters at American Family Field.

Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors. All three games in this weekend series had afternoon starts.

The Rockies lost their fourth straight and fell to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors' worst road record.

Hiura went 2-for-4 while showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged slump. He was robbed of a third hit on a diving catch by right fielder Yonathan Daza.

After batting .303 with a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019, Hiura had an NL-high 85 strikeouts last year. He has struggled even more during a 2021 season that has included two stints in the minors.