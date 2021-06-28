Brewers blank Rockies to complete 3-game sweep

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs in the second, Lauer retired 13 of his last 14 batters.

"To be able to escape that inning and then really just kind of get on myself a little bit more, like, 'Hey, you need to lock it in a little bit better,' it's the push that I needed, I think," Lauer said.

Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors. All three games in this weekend series had afternoon starts.

The Rockies have lost six of seven. They dropped to 6-31 away from Coors Field for the majors' worst road record.

Hiura went 2 for 4 while showing signs of breaking out of a prolonged slump. He was robbed of a third hit on a diving catch by right fielder Yonathan Daza.