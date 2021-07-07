Brewers blank Mets in nightcap for doubleheader split

DeGrom, who threw 85 pitches, said he will adjust his between starts routine — which usually includes two side sessions. If deGrom doesn’t pitch Sunday, he likely would open the second half at Pittsburgh on July 16.

“I think Jake’s mindset is here — he just wants to be with his team and he wants to produce for his team,” Rojas said. “With everything that’s happened this season, I think his mindset is just if he’s going to pitch, he’s going to pitch here.”

The two-time NL Cy Young Award skipped an outing between April 28 and May 9 due to discomfort in his right lat muscle, then did not pitch against until May 25 while spending time on the injured list with what the Mets said was tightness in his right side. DeGrom left his June 11 outing against San Diego after six innings because of flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

“The best thing is for me to be healthy and be ready for the second half,” deGrom said. “I don’t think it’s beneficial for me to fly to Colorado and back.”

DeGrom allowed a home run to Urías on his fourth pitch and another to Jace Peterson that put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the fifth.