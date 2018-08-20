Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR WESTERN DANE COUNTY... AT 401 AM CDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AND MEDIA REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. PRELIMINARY REPORTS SUGGEST MANY AREAS RECEIVED BETWEEN 5 AND 8 INCHES OF RAIN. THE AREA WEST OF MADISON, FROM MIDDLETON TO CROSS PLAINS TO BLACK EARTH WAS SIMPLY POUNDED BY HEAVY RAINFALL. WE ARE GETTING REPORTS BETWEEN 11 AND 13 INCHES. WATER RESCUES ARE ONGOING. MANY ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. ALTHOUGH THE RAIN HAS LET UP, THERE IS STILL THE CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS THROUGH THE MORNING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL SHOULD REMAIN LESS THAN 1/4 INCH. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, VERONA, OREGON, MOUNT HOREB, CROSS PLAINS, BELLEVILLE, MAZOMANIE, SHOREWOOD HILLS, BLACK EARTH, BLUE MOUNDS, PAOLI, PINE BLUFF, MOUNT VERNON AND MARXVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&