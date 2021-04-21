Brewers beat Padres to sweep three-game series in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and Jace Peterson hit a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

San Diego right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series. Adrian Houser allowed both San Diego runs Wednesday in 4⅔ innings, and the bullpen shut out the Padres the rest of the way.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected in the eighth after he calmly walked out to argue balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tom Hallion.

The Padres loaded the bases in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to score. Eric Hosmer struck out to end the game, giving Josh Hader a hard-earned third save.

The Padres stranded 12 baserunners. They lead the NL with 162 runners stranded in 18 games.

Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball.